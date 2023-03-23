Books and Reviews: Canada Reads 2023 Book Roundup

One thing that I’ve always loved about the Canada Reads competition is that it forces me to read outside of my comfort zone and pick up books that I otherwise may have never looked at. This year’s shortlist is no exception. The thing that sets this year’s list apart from previous years is that this is the first time that I have no clear favourite and I absolutely loved all five books. Here’s a closer look at the five contenders.
Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (championed by Michael Greyeyes) - A dystopian novel about a plague that quickly wipes out most of the earth’s population, Station Eleven follows a cast of characters as they re-build their world post plague. Readers follow this travelling symphony as they travel across North America performing Shakespearean plays bringing art and a momentary reprieve from life’s hardships to the towns they pass through. Readers might be hesitant to pick up a book about a pandemic but the virus in this book takes a back seat to the characters and the worlds they’re building. Emily St. John Mandel has a way with her writing that brings a level of serenity to her words. This book is an exploration of art and humanity. (Harper Collins)
Ducks by Kate Beaton (championed by Mattea Roach) - The only work of non-fiction on this year’s shortlist, Ducks is a graphic memoir written and illustrated by Kate Beaton chronicling her years working in the Alberta oil sands. Beaton left her small Nova Scotia town to take on a job in the oil sands in an effort to pay off her student debt. She not only captures the variety of characters such a job invites, but also the harsh reality of the misogyny she encountered during her experience. When I first saw the shortlist I wasn’t sure how a graphic memoir would stack up against the other books. From page one however, I was hooked and I ended up reading this book in one day. Beaton’s story telling abilities are gripping making this a book you can’t put down. (Drawn and Quarterly)
Greenwood by Michael Christie (championed by Keegan Connor Tracy) - Another dystopian novel, Greenwood start off in 2038 after the world has suffered an environmental collapse. The book begins with Jake Greenwood, where she works as a tour guide on a remote island. From there the book jumps back in time, telling the story of the three previous generations of Greenwoods and their connections to nature. This is a story about the notions of family and how sometimes families are built. When I first saw this book I questioned how long it would take to read as it’s over 500 pages. By the time I was nearing the end of the novel however, I was wishing for another 500 pages as I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the Greenwood family. Christie is a master at weaving together the branches of a complex family tree. This is a stunning read. (Penguin Random House)
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (championed by Tasnim Geedi) - A gothic horror novel set in the 1950’s, Mexican Gothic tells the story of a young woman named Noemi who has been sent to the countryside to check on her cousin after receiving an alarming letter. Arriving at the mysterious house she soon discovers that her cousin is not well and her husband’s family all display suspicious behaviour. Noemi must race against the clock to solve the mystery, save her cousin and also save herself before it’s too late. I tend to stay away from the horror genre, but this book completely pulled me in. If I hadn’t known better I could have been convinced that this book was actually written in the 1950’s. The main character had a lot of growing up to do in a short time and it was fun to watch her do so. I loved the whole vibe in this book and how the house was a character in and of itself. (Penguin Random House)
Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah (championed by Gurdeep Pandher) - Set in Montreal in the 1980’s, Hotline follows the story of single mom Muna as she tries to adjust to life in a new country. Escaping civil war in Lebanon, widow Muna Heddad arrives in Montreal with her young son and promises that her French proficiency will land her a job in no time. Reality however proves to be different and she finds herself taking the first job offered to her, as a hotline operator at weight-loss centre. What follows is not only Muna’s story of how she rebuilds her life, but also the stories of all the clients she speaks to while working the hotline. This is a beautiful and moving story and love, death and resiliency. Nasrallah was inspired by his own mother’s story. The details of downtown Montreal, especially in the winter, really transports the reader to the wonderful city. This is a truly moving story. (Esplanade Books)
The CBC Canada Reads debates take place March 27-30 at 10:05am (EST) and are broadcasted on CBC Radio One, CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Listen and on CBC Books. Which title will be crowned the winner and the one book to shift your perspective?
