Books and Reviews: Canada Reads 2022 recap and winner...

The Canada Reads debates took place this week, crowning one book as the 2022 champion. One thing that really stood out to me throughout the debates was the emphasis that literature has the ability to help readers grow and build empathy towards their fellow human beings. The panelists often spoke about how all these books forced them to live new perspectives through the brilliantly crafted words within their pages. There is no doubt that all of these books will leave their readers changed for the better and that’s why they are all so important.
There can only be one winner though, and this year the title went to Michelle Good’s debut novel Five Little Indians, championed by Christian Allaire. The thing that I loved about Christian’s energy throughout the debates was his ability to allow the book to speak for itself. It was very clear from day one that every panelist was sincerely impacted by this book, to the point that criticisms were hard to come by. In the rare moment that the book underwent scrutiny, Christian calmly rebutted by underscoring the fact that any short comings the book may have still does not take away from the beauty and importance of Five Little Indians.
This was my favourite year of the competition by far and it served to remind me of the importance of literature.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.