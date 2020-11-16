“After a full year of discussions with the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal to find a fair solution for our citizens, we are confronted with a dismissal that forces us to uphold our rights in court,” Georges Bourelle said.
The mayor of Beaconsfield was referring to the city announcing that it, “is starting legal proceedings to reclaim approximately 2 million dollars per year from the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal, paid in excess for services rendered by the Montreal Agglomeration since 2020.”
According to the city, “this overpayment was caused by a change made to the algorithm used to establish the proportionate shares of the 16 related municipalities on the island of Montreal for regional services, such as police, public transit, water, etc., which has penalized municipalities with higher residential density. “
“Due to the erroneous elimination of the neutrality co-efficient in the formula for determining the proportionate shares, we have paid an additional two million dollars in taxes to Montreal for absolutely nothing,” said Bourelle. “We have provided clear evidence, but no corrections have been made.
“As responsible public managers, if you make an honest mistake, you have to correct it in the same vein. This is what the Government and the Montreal administration should have done.”
