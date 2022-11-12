The Rolling Stone Record Guide, then and now: Part 9, and Revolver thoughts

Before continuing with my take on the 1979 edition of the Rolling Stone Record Guide, my thoughts on the new Beatles Revolver box set.

The Let It Be box set was a case of the somewhat interesting and a lack of value for money, as the contents of each of the CDs in that case fell far below the capacity of a disc (about 80 minutes). One CD only had four songs. The entire contents of that set could have fit very comfortably on three CDs and thus should have cost much less.

The Revolver Super Deluxe set (I didn't buy the box, but listened to the contents via streaming) is a case of the very interesting and even less value for money. Less, because the five-disc set, which at last check was selling for $170 plus tax in Canada, only contains two hours and 43 minutes of music — again, the last disc contains only four songs, the new stereo mix and original mono mix of the Paperback Writer/Rain single. Minus one or two tracks, this box set could have fit on two CDs. Also, the cost is high even though this latest set lacks what previous sets had — a Blu-ray disc with a 5.1 surround and/or Dolby Atmos mix.

On the positive side, the new stereo mix by Giles Martin and crew is interesting, though not revelatory. There is a Dolby Atmos mix, though only via streaming sites like Apple Music, Tidal and Deezer. I listened to that mix via my non-compatible DTS Neural virtual surround set-up in my car, and it was quite interesting. Some instrumentation was in the rears on Taxman, the strings in the rears added some drama to Eleanor Rigby and John Lennon's voice seemed to be in the middle of my car on his songs.

Also, on the positive side, the alternate versions are much more interesting than those on the Let It Be set. I never knew the released version of Rain was slowed down greatly from the original take, which only exists as an instrumental; George Harrison's first take of Love You To is interesting without the Indian accompaniment and it's fun to hear the original mono mix of the very psychedelic Tomorrow Never Knows, which was very briefly released on first pressings of the UK Revolver album and has a few differences from the more widely available mono mix. And it's great to hear the mono mix of the LP as a whole, although there are not as many sound variations as on other Beatles albums.

Since I make it a policy to buy all new Beatles releases, I got the 2-CD set for $29.99 plus tax, with the new 2022 stereo remix on Disc 1 and alternate versions on Disc 2. If the Beatle people wanted to offer value for money, they should have had the 2022 stereo mix plus outtakes on Disc 1, and the original mono mix on Disc 2, plus more outtakes.

Is that too much to ask? Hopefully, the Beatle people will take note if they do a Rubber Soul set.

And now to the Guide:

Samantha Sang-Emotion: "The sound [of the title track] is pure Bee Gees, and one wonders just what the singer contributed beyond her disembodied vocal." This review is a little harsh, but accurate. The song sounds like it should have been credited to the Bee Gees. Sang's vocal is pleasant, but a bit ghostly and not exactly distinctive. Good song, though.

Otis Redding- I promised to get back to the Redding review after a brief mention earlier to point out the strange fact that most of his classic albums were out of print in 1979, when the Guide was printed. The actual review gave five stars to two best-of collections, two of which are out of print in 2022, as they are superfluous as everything is available now. The review said Redding "was a marvel, one of the great live showmen, a masterful ballad singer and a true rocker in the spirit of his boyhood hero, Little Richard." This review sent me looking for whatever Redding I could find, starting with the 2-LP The Best of Otis Redding, which took some getting used to because the 1965 stereo tracks sounded quite muddy and way too wide. The mono tracks were stereo-ized with extra instrumentation rather than reprocessing. Once I got used to the sound, I set off on my search and the plaudits were completely accurate. What a loss as a result of his 1967 plane crash.

Next time: The final instalment of this series, and an announcement about the next Retro Roundup series.