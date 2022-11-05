The Rolling Stone Record Guide, then and now: Part 8

We continue with more of my take on the 1979 edition of the Rolling Stone Record Guide:
David Cassidy: Wow, I thought the 1983 edition of the guide was overloaded with snark, but the 1979 edition also has its share, such as this evaluation of the teen idol who found fame on the TV show The Partridge Family: "As a teenage TV rage, Cassidy spewed out mewly crap." Granted, a lot of the Partridge Family songs veer towards bubblegum, and I'm not wild about some of Cassidy's early solo hits, some of which are on the heavyhanded side, but "mewly crap" is a vast overstatement possibly written just to shock.
Harry Chapin- By all accounts, the folky singer-songwriter Chapin was almost a saint, devoting himself to worthy causes, his early passing in a car accident was an utter tragedy and his big hits Cats in the Cradle was a very worthy song, but I tend to agree with the Guide's review that "despite fine craftsmanship, all of Chapin's work tends to be as emotionally overwrought as it is simplistically preachy." My main problems with some of Chapin's material is that some of the story songs were too long, and his voice was abrasive when he belted out one of his hit song's call letters, "W.O.L.D.!,' especially on his live album."
Chilliwack- This British Columbia band is one of my favourite Canadian 1970s groups, particularly the songs Fly At Night, Arms of Mary, Baby Blue and a song I first heard on the K-Tel Canadian Mint album, There's Something I Like About That. On that latter song, the band mentions particular animals and a witch, and imitates what they sound like with guitar riffs, kind of what the Beatles did at the close of Good Morning, Good Morning with sound effects. As to the Guide's review, I nearly agree that "at their best, Chilliwack was the finest Canadian rock band" (I tend to hand that title to, if not the Guess Who, then Stampeders). Unfortunately, in an amusing error, while their review says that "only these two albums remain in print," ratings are assigned to three albums.
The Clash- There is much to unpack here about perhaps the best of the late 1970s, early 1980s punk bands. Exhibit A:"The most political of the British punk bands, the Clash was also one of the best, ranking just below the Sex Pistols in terms of energy and impact." Why does this sentence imply that the Clash had ceased to exist? Their best, such as the 2-LP London Calling and 3-LP Sandinista, were yet to come. And, of course, in retrospect, at least in my opinion, the Clash's legacy proved to be more enduring than that of the Sex Pistols, particularly as the latter's impact was based on one classic album, Never Mind the Bollocks. The Clash produced much more of enduring quality. Exhibit B:"This is a band whose metier is the single, there is nothing on these albums half as good as either White Man in Hammersmith Palais or Complete Control." As stated above, this review was written before the release of the classic albums London Calling and Sandinista, but their first album, in its British import version, is now considered a stone cold classic (although a bit abrasive to my ears). The other album, Give 'Em Enough Rope, I haven't heard, so I can't judge, but critic Robert Christgau gave that album an A grade while the Guide gave it three of a possible five stars, so there was no critical consensus on that 1978 album.
Odia Coates- Coates is best known as the African-American duet partner of Paul Anka on a few of his 1970s hits, particularly the both loved and loathed (You're) Having My Baby. Coates also released a solo album. Here is the Guide's review: "Any black singer whose first album carries an endorsement from Paul Anka is interesting, if only as a convincing argument against natural rhythm." First of all, there is no evaluation here of the album's songs. Secondly, doesn't this kind of sound racist?
Next time: More from the Guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.