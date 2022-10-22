And now, my take on some more reviews from the 1979 edition of the Rolling Stone Record Guide:

Black Sabbath- One star reviews for most of their 1970s albums, and two stars for Paranoid. "Time has passed them by."- Look, I'm not a huge fan of this band, but even I know that, at the very least, their 1970s material, particularly the Paranoid album, has stood the test of time. That album is now considered a landmark of heavy metal.

Blondie - "Punk rock's answer to Linda Ronstadt." I don't even know what the heck guide co-editor Dave Marsh's snarky remark here even means. "Blondie's Deborah Harry does for Patti Smith what Alice Cooper did for Iggy Pop: swipes a minor good idea and beats it to death." Again, what in the heck does this mean? Blondie is now seen as one of the best groups of the late 1970s. The review is snark over substance. At least it acknowledges that the band can play. I'm not sure record labels frequently sign bands whose members don't know how to play their instruments.

Boney M- "Although they were in the forefront of the European pop-disco movement, Boney M. managed to squander every advantage, often through sheer tastelessness and genuinely wretched excess.... Rivers of Babylon...does to reggae what some listeners might like to do to the group: drowns it." In this case, I agree with Marsh's snark. This German group offered a heavy handed and frequently ridiculous take on Eurodisco, but I'm not as hostile to the fairly pleasant Rivers of Babylon. But I can't stand Ma Baker, particularly the clumsy spoken intro.

Bread- "Especially in its later days, Bread was downright inspirational. Sparkling lyricism, lush melodicism, immaculate production dynamism, foolproof vocal harmonies (with soul, no less) and a nearly unchallenged hit-single-writing capacity." This review got me interested in the soft-rock group, and I agreed with every word, at least for the group's greatest hits collection. And that's why I was surprised that Marsh (who did not write the above review) slagged the group as wimpy in his Book of Rock Lists.

Carpenters- "This brother-sister duo from New Haven." Wrong, Karen and Richard spent their childhood years in that city, but as Carpenters, they were from Downey, California. "By Horizon (their 1975 album), Karen Carpenter's contralto had acquired ripe overtones while remaining serenely inexpressive. Singles, a greatest-hits collection, says it all. Bubbly and bland." This review sadly reflects the critics' and some record buyers' view of the band during Karen Carpenter's lifetime — she died of complications related to anorexia nervosa in 1983. And in the aftermath of her passing, critics suddenly realized what had been obvious -Karen had one of the most expressive, soulful voices in popular music. They became so hip, in fact, that a tribute album came out with versions of their songs by alternative bands. Having said all that, there are moments on their original studio albums that are kind of bland and even goofy. By the way, the 1983 guide docked each album a star, for no good reason.

The Captain and Tennille-"Toni Tennille looks like a toothpaste-commercial reject, and acts the part." How nasty. This group produced pleasant pop, and such a gratuitous insult would likely be excoriated by today's Rolling Stone Magazine as mysogynist, and rightly so.

The Carter Family- I have no argument against the laudatory reviews for this pioneering country music group, particularly for their RCA recordings. It just seems strange, as the Guide sort of implies, that at the time, their best reviewed albums were only available in North America not on RCA, but on its budget label, Camden. Those budget albums, in general, were not attractively packaged and contained fewer songs than a typical RCA album, though not in all cases. Also, the five-star Camdens were in a mix of RCA's terrible fake stereo and original mono. Such was the state of LP availability in the late 1970s.

Otis Redding- More on this soul giant in a subsequent column, but speaking of LP availability, it was an utter crime that the only Otis albums available at the time of the 1979 guide were two hits album, one live album and one original studio album. This, of course, made my finding of some of Otis's original albums in their original pressing at a Montreal used record store at a very reasonable price in the 1980s seem like a massive achievement. Of course, all of Redding's material is easily available now.

Next time: More from the Guide.