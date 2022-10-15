The Rolling Stone Record Guide, then and now: Part 6

Before we continue with our look at the reviews of the Rolling Stone Record Guide from 1979 (and sometimes 1983), a note about a wonderful Beach Boys-related YouTube page.

YouTube is filled with videos that reimagine songs or albums, and many of them involve those of the Beach Boys. Even before the Internet era, fascination with the then-unreleased Smile album prompted numerous bootlegs of the 1966-67 sessions and attempts by fans to piece together what Brian Wilson did not achieve at the time to create a complete album.

Those efforts have intensified on YouTube, and those fans utilize numerous sources and come up with interesting results.

Another phenomenon is for fans to create "alternate universe" albums, to improve official Beach Boys albums that were not highly acclaimed in the day, and even those that have been praised. Many of those videos are fairly quickly removed when the Beach Boys organization raises copyright issues with YouTube.

My favourite YouTube channel in the latter category belongs to one Grouchy Jelly, who has compiled and remixed (from released and outtake versions) reimagined albums. From the 1968 Friends and 20/20 sessions, plus one song from 1967's Wild Honey, Grouchy Jelly created the Diamond Head album, a far superior collection than what the band officially released. It has a coherence the official albums do not.

The same applies to Grouchy Jelly's Reverberation album, a reimagination and expansion of the much-loved 1970 Sunflower album (and again one song from Wild Honey). As much as I love Sunflower, it feels just like a nice collection of individual songs compared to what feels like a major musical statement that Grouchy Jelly created here. Of course, it helps that official and outtake material from the Feel flows box set can be melded together. Of course, Beach Boys fans know that Reverberation was a supposed proposed name of what was to be the band's last album on Capitol Records, before they signed with Warner Brothers Records and reestablished their Brother Records imprint.

I hope these videos stay up on YouTube

And now to the Guide, with some bits and pieces:

The Beatles: Rubber Soul is "perhaps the Beatles' greatest album." I actually fully agree with this — my 8-track tape of this album was the first Beatles album I ever possessed, and I loved every minute of it, playing it over and over again. Miraculously the tape did not wear out or burn, as others did. However (and this is a big However), the Guide was referring to the U.S. version, which cut the U.K. album's Drive My Car, Nowhere Man, If I Needed Someone and What Goes On, and included the UK Help album's I've Just Seen A Face and It's Only Love, the latter of which John Lennon retroactively despised but I love. The American Rubber Soul had a unified, autumnal (and likely marijuana stoned) folk-rock sound, and to my mind works better than the UK album. Score one for the Guide, even though it is sort of in error.

Beginning of the End-Beginning of the End: "One-hit pop R&B wonders whose one hit Funky Nassau was worth the wait." My thoughts— I don't know if I would associate this funky group with pop, and secondly, who was waiting for what? The review doesn't explain.

Chuck Berry's Golden Decade Volume 3 "is without any hits...and is still worth hearing, even in the abysmal fake stereo that robs all of this material of much of its punch. If possible, listen in mono." Well, actually, reviewer and Guide co-editor Dave Marsh, it was very easy to listen to the album in mono as that was the format in which my copy was released. In fact, I was surprised it was mono, having remembered the Guide's review.

Bill and Taffy- Aces. "If rock and roll were religion, this album would be melted at the stake for that alone." You know, reviewer and Guide co-editor Dave Marsh, that sort of statement makes people like me very curious to hear the album. And why review it if it was, as is noted at the time, "now deleted." Of course, now it's available to all to hear at www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTZKRqaXTwU. And it seems pleasant enough. Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert were associated with folkie star John Denver, and part of the Starland Vocal Band, which scored with the sex-in-the-midday-hours song Afternoon Delight.

Bill Black Combo- "Interchangeable, characteristically hard-edged (after all, they're a Memphis band) and ultimately forgettable." This was former Elvis Presley bassist Bill Black's group, and the review is spot on. I also found their many hits to be rather stiffly played. I wonder why they hit the charts several times in the late 1950s and early-to-mid 1960s.

Next time: More Guide bits and pieces.