The Rolling Stone Record Guide, then and now: Part 5

Before we return to the 1979 (and 1983) Rolling Stone Record Guide's assessment of my favourite rock group, The Who (as opposed to my favourite pop group The Beach Boys), a happy note about my favourite pop group.

The latest box set chronicling the career of the Beach Boys, now covering 1972 and the Carl and the Passions-So Tough and Holland albums, will be coming out Dec. 2, originally Nov. 18. Unlike previous releases titled with a deep album track (Wake the World, Feel Flows) or the lyric of a deep album track (Sunshine Tomorrow, from Wild Honey's Let the Wind Blow), this one is titled with the highest profile song from the era, Sail On Sailor.

The set will be coming out in, as usual for box sets, several formats. I will be getting the 2-CD set, unless Universal Music or somebody is nice enough to send me the multi-box set for review purposes. The set will contain the two profiled albums, a cappella and backing vocal-and-music track versions, live songs, unreleased songs that have appeared on bootlegs and several (Rooftop Harry, Spark in the Dark, others) that have not. One item of interest is the 1971 writing session for Sail on Sailor with a jittery Brian Wilson and his Smile co-writer Van Dyke Parks, in which Brian notoriously asked Van Dyke to convince him he's not crazy. I have no idea if this bit of dialogue will be included. I will be counting the days to this box set release.

And, oh yes, a band called the Beetles? Battles?, oh yes, Beatles, will be coming out with the deluxe edition of their now most acclaimed 1966 album Revolver later this fall. But I'm sure, as was the case in 2021, that the Beach Boys set will have greater value for the price charged. I will get that Beatles 2-CD set, too.

And now, to the Rolling Stone Record Guide and The Who, from 1970 to 1982:

Live at Leeds- "A remarkably powerful, if diffuse, record, a good example of the kind of energy the Who generates live." This is understating things — the album is now praised as one of the best live albums ever released. Side 1 is more individual-song oriented and more powerful, and Side 2 is more jam-oriented, and still very powerful. Still, I'm happy the album was expanded in the 1990s and later even moreso, especially to include the ultra-powerful live opener, John Entwistle's Heaven and Hell, which in its studio version was a single B-side.

Who's Next- "For the first time, the Who was able to capture the live energy of a concert in the studio, and the result was devastating." This is it. This is the review that started me on my Who journey, because of its enthusiasm, although with my limited funds, I purchased it a bit later than other Who albums because it was higher priced. Still, every word of praise about this album is well deserved.

Meaty, Beaty, Big and Bouncy- "The album that proves what a great singles band the Who is." Yes. The only issue was that some of the songs were in murky fake stereo, an issue resolved when Steve Hoffman remastered the album for CD in the 1980s.

Quadrophenia-The rock opera was "so ambitious that it swamped the Who in its scope and ended up more like a Townshend solo project, with the Who as session musicians." This was the one Who album I already had before I started buying their albums, as we just happened to have it in our house as my father found it abandoned in a Laval Pascals store. Contrary to what reviewer John Swenson wrote above, to me this is, as The Who, their best and, yes, most ambitious album, best judged as a whole than for individual songs. It's wonderfully angry throughout. Roger Daltrey's buried vocals, also noted in Swenson's review, were brought higher on the 1996 CD remix. But there's something about the aural atmosphere of the 1973 mix that I enjoy more.

Odds and Sods- Of this outtakes album, "all of it is interesting and some of it is great." In my mind, all of it is great, including the underrated 1960s outtake Faith in Something Bigger and 1970's punchy Postcard.

The Who By Numbers- "The strangest and one of the most moving Who albums." Yes, indeed, drummer Keith Moon even cried when he read Pete Townshend's lyrics, which reflected his depression at the time. But my favourite song is the more upbeat Slip Kid. Overall, quite an amazing and brave album.

Who Are You- "It shows the Who drastically changed but seemingly revitalized." Sort of, but not really. I liked the album more when I first bought it (influenced by Swenson's review) than I do now, but the title track was the band's best song since Won't Get Fooled Again. But overall the album seems a bit tired, and not only because of Keith Moon's less powerful drumming, which was the case because he was not in good shape. He died of an overdose just after the album was released.

And now from the 1983 edition of The Guide:

Face Dances- "A very good record that suffers from not being the great one people wanted it to be." In my mind, this would have been more effective as a Townshend solo album, as he would have been better suited to singing the personal songs than Roger Daltrey. And some of the songs are just irritating, particularly Did You Steal My Money because of how the vocals are arranged. Another Tricky Day is my favourite.

It's Hard- "A major disappointment despite several good songs." This is much more accurate than the ridiculous five-star review for the album in Rolling Stone Magazine. Still, I love Athena, which has the sound of classic Who.

And yes, I skipped the reviews of the Quadrophenia and The Kids Are Alright movie soundtracks.

Next time: Some bits and pieces from the 1979 Guide.