The Rolling Stone Record Guide, then and now: Part 4

Now we return to my assessment of the 1979 (and sometimes 1983) version of the Rolling Stone Record Guide. But this time I am here to praise, not pillory as I did in the last three installments. And for this, I have John Swenson to thank.

Swenson is not only the co-editor with Dave Marsh of the first two guides, but he is the author of the review that had the biggest impact on my record buying habits beginning in the early 1980s.

His review was that of The Who, and it was so passionately written that, with the limited funds I had at the time, I was hell bent on getting all of the Who's albums. Here are some excerpts from the review and my response, in part 1 of a two-part series:

The Who Sings My Generation — "One of the most influential rock albums ever released...The energy of the record is unbelievable.": Right on both counts. Singer Roger Daltrey's vocal stylings were not fully developed yet, but listening to many of the songs was akin to experiencing a hurricane, in a positive way, and that is especially the case with the title track. The only flaws — The Who's version of two James Brown songs are not in the same league as the originals, and The Kids Are Alright was edited, leaving out an exciting middle portion, for no good reason.

Happy Jack (now available as A Quick One)- "Presents better-conceptualized material, but it's less energetic than the first record." That's true, but not really the point. What happened here is that all four members of The Who were convinced to write songs for the second album, and so the quality was more uneven. The sound was uneven too, as some songs on the U.S. album were in true stereo, and others were in fake stereo. A reissue rectified this issue, with first all songs in mono as on the UK album that didn't contain the hit Happy Jack, and then all songs in stereo, with the exception of See My Way, which was apparently a demo recording. The most significant developments here were the emergence of bassist John Entwistle as a wonderfully twisted songwriter, and the song A Quick One While He's Away, the first Pete Townshend rock opera leading up to what would become the full-length rock operas Tommy and Quadrophenia.

The Who Sell Out- A failed concept album, but it's a brilliant failure.": I somewhat disagree with this review. While the Who-created "commercials" between each song, meant to simulate listening to a British pirate radio station (as in not authorized by the government), were plentiful on Side 1, they were not used as much on Side 2 of the original LP. But save this, the album is consistent songwise, ranging from the powerful (I Can See For Miles) to the beautiful (Our Love Was, Is). The album also has the second of the group's rock operas, Rael. Later reissues insert more commercials between the Side 2 songs, and there is an extended version of Rael. But the original LP is the best, especially the segue from the commercial for Rotosound Strings to the opening riff of I Can See For Miles, one of the best few seconds in music history.

Magic Bus-The Who On Tour- "Several good songs, but really for collectors only." I can expand on this. The title of the album is misleading, as the songs are not live performances. Some of the songs were from the second and third albums, some were singles, and a few B-sides of singles that were very crudely recorded, and made worse by the fake stereo applied here. Of course, with later reissues and box sets, this album is now superfluous. And the bad-sounding fake stereo songs are now largely available in mono and somewhat better-sounding true stereo.

Tommy- "Pete Townshend's acknowledged masterpiece, the record that put The Who on the map... Townshend constructed a virtual theory of essential rock forms....But the record was only a blueprint for what Tommy would become when The Who performed it live." For me, while this rock opera about a "deaf, dumb and blind boy" (the way Tommy is described on the album, now considered to really be a boy with autism) is indeed a major achievement, but the songs themselves are not all masterpieces – some are just link tracks. But as to the album being a blueprint to how it would be performed live, I agree and disagree. Yes, the live versions from 1969 and 1970 are more powerful, but the musicianship on the album — particularly Keith Moon on drums— is the band at their studio peak. And Swenson does refer to Moon's drumming as "relentless."

Next time: The Guide's Who reviews from Live At Leeds to It's Hard.