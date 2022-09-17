The Rolling Stone Record Guide, then and now: Part 3

We now present the third in our series of reevaluations of the reviews of the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide, the book that guided much of my early record collecting.

But they really confused me regarding the Beach Boys, who became my favourite all-time pop group. (The Who is my favourite rock group, and James Brown's late 1960s band is my favourite funk group).

For background and for those who have not read this column on a regular basis, here's the story in very short form of the legendary Beach Boys' unreleased (at least officially until 2011) and incomplete (not counting the 2005 Brian Wilson re-recording) album Smile.

Group leader Brian Wilson scored an artistic triumph with the innovative Pet Sounds in 1966, and then spent months perfecting the single Good Vibrations, which was recorded in small and very innovative sections in several studios. The result was a mindblowing song and production, and it hit #1 and wowed music hipsters, partially resulting in the Beach Boys overtaking the Beatles in a 1966 British music poll.

As the recording of that single was taking place, Brian was adopting the same method of recording in sections for an entire album, meant to be Smile. But pressures from other group members, Brian's mental illness and use of drugs, a lawsuit with Capitol Records and a lack of focus to piece every element of each song together put the album on indefinite hold. The minimalist Smiley Smile was released instead.

Now here's some quotes from the Guide:

After some lukewarm comments about the 1967 and 1968 albums Wild Honey, Friends (inaccurately described as a collection of singles) and 20/20 (more accurately described as a collection of singles, but it also has earlier previously unreleased recordings and new songs), the Guide says those albums were released "because [Brian] Wilson had bigger game in mind: a total production-conceptual masterpiece, tentatively called Smile."

Well, the chronology here is totally off. As mentioned above, those albums were released after Smile was shelved, and each of those albums contained elements of what was meant for that album:

• Wild Honey- Mama Says was to be a part of the Smile production of Vege-Tables.

• Friends- A portion of Dennis Wilson's Little Bird contains a small musical portion of the Smile song Child is Father to the Man.

• 20/20: This contains two whole Smile songs that were completed in 1968 for this album, Our Prayer and Cabinessence. The workshop noise at the end of Do it Again was also a Smile recording.

So how could Smile be released after elements of the album were released on previous albums?

And that's not even the Guide's most egregious error. Here it is:

"[Smile] was not released until the mid-1970s, when its innovations seemed rather tepid and its focus altogether misdirected....Smiley Smile was gonna be a perfect record, one was assured again and again.... That the results are so trivial is a bit amusing, a bit revolting."

Now this is shocking. Here are the errors:

a) Smiley Smile was not Smile, and was never meant to be. As mentioned above, it was a quickly recorded minimalist replacement for that album.

b) Smile was not released in the mid-1970s (I and many other Beach Boys fans wish it was), and Smiley Smile was originally released in 1967. The review might have been referring to the mid-1970s re-release of Smiley Smile as part of a double album with Friends. But it's highly insulting to say all that work that went into Smile resulted in Smiley Smile.

I'm shocked these errors were made. It was pretty well known what happened to Smile in 1966-1967 — it was chronicled in rock publications at that time, including a detailed article by Jules Siegel.

Now, fast forward to 1983 and the second Rolling Stone Record Guide:

The Beach Boys entry was revised, but not enough. It still says that the 1967 and 1968 albums were released because Smile was being put together.

But the second part of the entry says "Smile was never released, although important fragments appeared on various LPs from the group from the late Sixties through the middle Seventies.... Smile would have been a great album, we were assured each time the Beach Boys released a mediocre one.. This myth remains forceful even though the title track of Surf's Up, which was meant to be the centrepiece of Smile, was far less forceful and arguably less innovative than Wilson's surf-era hits."

This is largely accurate (except that Smile fragments were only released up to 1971, not the mid-1970s), but the opinion seems very silly in retrospect. Today's critics marvel at the innovations of Smile, and the song Surf's Up even topped a British magazine's poll of the best Beach Boys songs not long ago. And even longtime music critic Robert Christgau, who also scoffed at Smile and Surf's Up, admitted the error of his ways and gave the 2005 Brian Wilson Smile album an A+ grade.

Next time: A top-10 1960s entry that was mistakenly not published.