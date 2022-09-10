The Rolling Stone Record Guide, then and now: Part 2

We now present the second in our series of reevaluations of the reviews of the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide, the book I thought at one time must not be questioned.

Except...

Kiss: As mentioned previously, I resisted Kiss throughout the 1970s because my perception was that their music was just sounds from Hell, because when I saw their record covers, my eyes immediately went to Gene Simmons, whose persona was indeed the Demon. Also, I was used to the softer sounds of AM radio in those days. That meant missing Kiss at the peak of their popularity.

But thanks and no thanks to the Rolling Stone Record Guide, I became a big Kiss fan. Let's go through a part of the book's review of the original Fearsome Foursome.

Kiss (the album) (1974), Hotter than Hell (1974), Dressed to Kill (1975), Kiss — The Originals (1976): "The power riffing, the exuberance, the innate humour, even the subtlety... are lost in production so muddy it renders the group's first three albums unlistenable."

There's a lot to unpack here, as the saying goes.

Obviously, I was turned off by that review, as I expected those LPs to be torture to listen to. I expected a large amount of hiss, buried vocals, AM radio or bootleg quality sonics recorded by an engineer who forgot to twist a few knobs.

Obviously, I wasn't going to start my Kiss collecting with those albums. But then I saw that Double Platinum, the group's first greatest hits collection, got a three-star review, but no commentary. So one would figure, maybe the songs included from the first three albums wouldn't be so unlistenable after all? Also, one of those songs, Strutter, was not the 1974 original but a 1978 re-recording to give fans something new.

As it turned out, a lot of that set, which I got at a great price on 8-track tape, was new. Some of the older songs (Deuce, Black Diamond, Firehouse, etc.) had been remixed and/or re-edited, to try and match the better sound of the albums Destroyer, Rock and Roll Over and Love Gun. The 8-track tape also had a better segue, from the instrumental portion of 1975's Rock Bottom to a very much re-edited Calling Dr. Love. The LP's segue was from Rock Bottom to She, not nearly as effective.

As I really, really enjoyed Double Platinum and listened to it over and over again, kicking myself for not being part of the Kiss Army in the 1970s, I decided to take the plunge. I got a used, battered (both the cover and the vinyl) copy of the 3-LP The Originals. It was full of static and a couple of loud clunks.

But I didn't care. Almost all the songs on those three albums are stone cold classics, and I found myself far preferring the original edits of the songs. Yes, the sonics of the first two albums were not up to audiophile 1970s standards, and Hotter Than Hell was especially grungy. But somehow, the sound seemed to fit the songs in that era. The first two albums would not be the classics they are if they were as sonically superior as what some consider to be Kiss's magnum opus, 1976's Destroyer. The "muddiness" of the first two is an indelible part of Kiss's history.

But then there's Dressed To Kill. My feeling is that the Rolling Stone reviewer must have just listened to the first two albums of the Originals set and didn't bothered listening to the third, maybe assuming the sound quality would be grungy again and now wanting to be aurally tortured for another half-hour.

That isn't the case at all. The sonics of Dressed To Kill are clear as a bell, and the band was never tighter, especially on the great C'mon and Love Me, the anthemic Rock and Roll All Night (unlike most of the world, I prefer the studio version to the Kiss Alive live version) and the rocking part (with vocals) of the previously mentioned Rock Bottom, which is presented in its entirety here.

My lord, if a reviewer is going to trash an album, accuracy would help. And what's worse, the 1983 Guide made the same mistake, not altering a word from the first edition about the first three albums.

And in a major way, the Kiss review was my first clue that music critics are not gods. The Guide could be questioned after all!

Next time: The Beach Boys and the Guide's massive errors.