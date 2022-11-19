The Rolling Stone Record Guide, then and now: Part 10, the final installment

This will be the last installment of Retro Roundup's look at the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide and how its reviews stand the test of time. I'm itching to start a new series, the concept of which will be revealed at the end of this week's column.

But first, a little note of hope.

I was lucky enough recently to be able to attend, gratis, the premiere of the travelling Pink Floyd exhibition at the Arsenal in the Griffintown area of Montreal. There are loads of great artifacts from the band. I would have suggested that, instead of the fairly short video presentation on a massive screen at the end of the exhibition of Pink Floyd at their start and their last concert together at the Live 8 concert in 2005, that there instead be a video presentation of images from the classic The Dark Side of the Moon album, with the songs (or excerpts of the songs) played in engineer Alan Parsons' original quadraphonic mix or James Guthrie's 5.1 surround sound version. A lost opportunity in my opinion.

And speaking of surround sound, I took the opportunity of Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's appearance at the premiere to ask him if the band's albums might be released in Dolby Atmos for streaming on Apple Music, Tidal and Deezer. It's been rather difficult to hear them that way in the past — few people have a quad set-up, the original 5.1 mix could only be heard on Super Audio CDs and both mixes are only available now on very pricey box sets.

Regarding surround streaming, "It's being talked about," Mason told me.

So there's hope for Pink Floyd-all-around-us for the masses.

And now to the Guide:

Olivia Newton-John: Worthless ratings for all her 1970s albums, except for 1978's Totally Hot, which gets one star: "She...has what the French call 'a whispering fashion model voice'... these albums are almost indistinguishable from one another... you only have to buy one to know if you need music to go with your marshmallow sundaes." When Karen Carpenter died way too young in 1983, a wholesale realignment of criticism regarding the Carpenters' music took place, and there was a new appreciation for Karen's sublime vocals and her brother Richard's amazing arrangements. However, we didn't have to wait for Olivia's passing this year for there to be a critical reevaluation. Her early hits were not all softly sung as the 1979 review indicated, and Have You Never Been Mellow, Sam and Let Me Be There are prime 1970s pop, the latter being pop-country. Olivia's whole image changed with her very sexy You're The One That I Want sequence in the movie Grease, and that carried over to her Totally Hot album, which was a little more racy than her usual material. The raciness reached a new extreme with the massive hit Physical. My favourite song of Olivia's these days came after the release of the Guide, the spacy and rather rocking Magic from the cult guilty pleasure classic movie Xanadu.

Elvis Presley- The two Legendary Performer albums, mixing previously released and unreleased material, are given four stars each for offering a reflection of the singer's career, including the sublime and the silly. "RCA could do worse than to continue to construct such packages from the man's massive oeuvre — God knows how much unreleased Elvis there may be."

Well, that turned out to be the musical understatement of the century. RCA not only followed up with two more volumes of the A Legendary Performer series, but also released the eight-LP box set Elvis Aaron Presley, a flawed mix of the released and unreleased with some gems buried within. The much better A Golden Celebration, featuring outtakes from the Sun label, audio from Elvis's early TV appearances and unreleased songs from Elvis's revelatory 1968 TV special, followed. And then the dam broke — as of now, there are copious CDs of unreleased material from throughout Elvis's career, studio outtakes from Sun to his last October 1976 studio sessions, to soundboards and multi-tracks from countless concerts, and I'm not even including difficult-to-listen to audience recordings that are on hundreds of bootlegs.

So if the Guide's off-hand reference to the probability of lots of unreleased Elvis Presley material was the impetus for RCA to open the floodgates, whether for the masses or on its specialty Follow That Dream label, Rolling Stone performed a real public service.

And on that happy note, we reach the end of this series.

Our next series will be a reflection of my admiration for books of lists, including the 1970s The Book of Lists by David Wallechinsky, Irving Wallace and Amy Wallace (they also produced the massive volumes of The People's Almanac, from which their lists books was a spin-off) and The Book of Rock Lists by Dave Marsh. Starting next time, I will present my own lists, some conventional, some off-beat.