The Rolling Stone Record Guide, then and now: Part 1

Well, the pondering following the conclusion of our look at the top-10 hits of the 1960s about Retro Roundup's next series has concluded after a great deal of discussion and exchange by this column's one-member editorial board.

And that decision is to take a deeper dive into something this column has mentioned off and on in other series, the merits of the Rolling Stone Record Guide from 1979. One extensive internet series took a look at how Rolling Stone Magazine's own reviews have changed from magazine to their record guide to magazine to their newer record guides. My approach is somewhat different.

When I first bought the 1979 Record Guide (later changed to Album Guide as CDs grew in prominence — what's next, the Rolling Stone Streaming Guide?), I thought it was Holy Writ, that everything the many critics involved wrote had to be right, no questions asked.

And in some cases, they were right. The book's ecstatic reviews of The Who and Otis Redding, and positive rating for the Kiss compilation Double Platinum were responsible for me buying all or much of the catalogue of all three, and others. I had resisted Kiss for years, despite the urgings of a friend of mine to get into them, because Gene Simmons' demonic image as portrayed on their LP covers made me think their albums were variations on the soundtrack for The Exorcist. I was happy to be set straight, but other aspects of their Kiss review did not stand up. More on that in the next column.

So we will now proceed to take a fresh look at some of the more prominent reviews in the 1979 guide, and how they stand up 43 years later.

Abba- Two-star reviews for the Waterloo, Abba, Arrival and the The Album LPs, and a three-star review for their first Greatest Hits collection. Key phrases: "Pleasant and forgettable," "a fixed cheeriness pervades," "Abba is best taken in small doses," "every song a smiley-smash approach," and "the Greatest Hits is of the highest quality, even if it is prone to induce both sleep and cavities."

Forty-three years later: I will concede that the early albums (including the debut Ring Ring, not reviewed in the Guide because it was unavailable in North America until the 1990s) have their share of silly moments, because of awkward and misguided attempts at hard rock, awkward English lyrics and a bit of flailing around at different genres. But even at their worst, Abba was never forgettable. All of their songs had well-crafted hooks. And the review also contradicts itself- if the songs were "every song a smiley-smash," how could the first hits collection induce sleep? Cavities, maybe.

When Abba got more serious, particularly after the two couples divorced in 1979 and 1981, Rolling Stone Magazine gave their somewhat dark The Visitors album only one-and-a-half stars. And then the magazine conceded defeat, acknowledged the obvious, and gave the 1982 Abba retrospective Singles: The First 10 Years, a five-star review. They finally admitted what millions of record buyers around the world knew, their hits did not induce sleep — dancing, yes. And the mega-million success of Abba Gold in the early 1990s drove this point home even more.

And yet, the second, 1983, Rolling Stone Record Guide with the blue cover didn't change a word of the 1979 review, except to say that the two hits collections (the second one came out in 1979) induced sleep and cavities.

AC/DC- Worthless reviews for High Voltage, Let There Be Rock and Powerage. Key phrase: "...main purpose on earth apparently is to offend anyone within sight or earshot. They succeed on both counts."

Forty-three years later: This looks pretty silly in 2022. First of all, the reviewer sounds like the fuddy-duddies who were offended by rock and roll and rhythm and blues in the 1950s. Secondly, in terms of offending people, the same guide praised the Sex Pistols' Never Mind the Bollocks album as the "best example of deliberate vulgarity rock has ever produced." Thirdly, while I count Back in Black as AC/DC's best album, original vocalist Bon Scott is now revered as one of rock's most beloved and greatest vocalists, and he is deeply mourned to this day following his early death. And, of course, Angus Young has produced some fantastic guitar riffs, which I was even more impressed with when I saw the group (with second vocalist Brian Johnson) at the Olympic Stadium. Fourthly, the second Rolling Stone Record Guide repudiated the first, with two-star reviews for the above mentioned albums, and three-star reviews for Highway to Hell and Back in Black, which is also silly. I haven't listened to all of Highway To Hell, but Back in Black is near-perfection as a hard rock album.

Next time: Kiss and others. I'm not sticking to alphabetical order this time.