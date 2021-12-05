I'm sure the vast majority of readers of Retro Roundup are old enough to remember that I (just a few weeks ago) pretty much trashed the Beatles' Let It Be 5-CD set-plus Blu-ray and even, to an extent, the 2-CD set.

I didn't trash it because of the musical content, which is pretty good — a remixed version of the original Let It Be album and interesting outtakes from the sessions that were supposed to lead to a TV special but instead resulted in the original movie, an album and live gig on the band's Apple offices rooftop.

My problem with the set was that it was shortchanging fans. Each of the CDs, on both versions of the set, has not much content, and one CD has only four songs. And yet, fans were charged premium prices. Even for the 2-CD set, the contents could almost have fit on one CD.

However, most of these negative feelings (but not all, more on that later) were washed away Nov. 25, 26 and 27, as I watched acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson's three-part eight-hour repurposing of director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 Let it Be movie on the Disney+ streaming service.

Some background: For decades, and in no small part due to John Lennon's cathartic 1970 post-Beatles break-up interview with Jann Wenner of Rolling Stone Magazine and interviews with George Harrison as well, fans were made to believe that the Get Back rehearsals at the Twickenham film studio and even the proper studio sessions at the band's Apple studio were the most miserable experience one can imagine. I believe it was John who remarked that even the most dedicated Beatles fan could not have sat through the Jan. 2 to 31 (with weekends and some other days off) rehearsal and sessions.

Well, he's (largely) wrong. Yes, part 1 of the documentary, covering the Twickenham sessions from Jan. 2 to 10, had me a bit bored and listless as the band struggled to learn and come up with new material. But that was the point — the band was experiencing that listlessness as well. Some sequences have the band members yawning. Also, because fans knew that George quit the Beatles in frustration on Jan. 10, there is a sense of building up tension.

And yet... even though Paul McCartney comes off as a little like a schoolteacher disciplinarian (including telling John to stop playing guitar so that an arrangement can be explained and then coldly saying "thank you".) and is a mite condescending to George, there is a constant stream of comedy coming from an admittedly stoned John, Ringo's mugging for the camera is a lot of fun, and his solid playing is a joy to watch. And it is illuminating watching Paul come up with the basic structure of such songs as Get Back and Let It Be, and Paul, John and George playing songs that would eventually end up on their early solo albums, as well as pre-Beatles Lennon/McCartney material. However, and this also comes from my listening to bootlegs, George's wah-wah sound on his guitar gets tiring and does not help the songs being rehearsed.

The drama reaches a height when George suddenly and casually quits the Beatles. My thought is his decision came when he asked John to be less passive and did not get a positive response. The other three react by launching into an angry and fun jam with Yoko Ono doing her trademark screams, and with Paul wildly swinging from structures on the set.

But that's all a facade. When the band seriously discusses George's departure and how to get him back, the depressed expression on Paul's face is a shock to see. And many fans shed a tear when seeing John, Paul and Ringo getting together for a huddle/hug. It's at that point the viewer realizes how much, despite all the adversity that took place ever since their manager Brian Epstein died in August 1967, the members still loved each other.

And this is just Part 1.

Part 2 begins with more serious discussion about how to get George back, and a revelatory (and secretly recorded with a microphone in a flowerpot!) and very frank discussion between John and Paul about how both had been rather dismissive of George and how Paul had been arranging not only his own, but George and John's songs. This tells me that Paul was the Brian Wilson of the Beatles in the late 1960s — many times, without credit, structuring the songs of his colleagues. But while the other Beach Boys welcomed Brian's help, it was a sore point for John and George. John even says he was "too frightened" to push back, which comes as quite a shock.

But then the band, including George, agrees to change locations from the depressing and cavernous Twickenham to their Apple studio, and the mood takes a 180-degree turn. The constant stream of comedy continues from all band members, and does not seem drug-induced. They play a whole bunch of oldies and start to structure their new material to better effect. John is especially more engaged, and the mood improves even more when George brings keyboardist Billy Preston to the sessions. Paul's expression when Billy improvises a keyboard part to I've Got A Feeling is pure joy.

Part 3 has some bits of drama, though, when the band tries to figure out how to end what is now becoming a feature film. After much struggle, all agree to proceed to the roof, where we are witness to one of the most joyous live performances ever to be imprinted on celluloid. Paul is exceptionally engaged and enthusiastic, as is John. And the multi-screen effect of the concert, the (surprisingly casual) reactions of people on the street listening, and the activities of the local police acting on 30 complaints from all-too-stuffy businessmen is worth many repeat viewings.

The film ends with an (all too short) look at the last filming day at Apple, where the band filmed performances not suitable for the rooftop concert, including Let It Be, The Long and Winding Road and Two of Us. It's a nice coda that accompanies the credits.

I cannot write enough good things about this movie. It's a triumph of comedy, drama, music; editing from 60 hours of video and 150 hours of audio; remixing that has everything in stereo, including the previously mono-only Twickenham sessions; and especially video quality compared to the grainy Let It Be that moviegoers saw in 1970. (Even the Beatles are seen expressing concern about the 16 MM film that was meant for TV screens being blown up to 35 MM, and they were right, at the time.)

I hope this documentary is eligible for an Oscar, and not only for Best Documentary, but Best Picture. It's better and more real than most movies I've seen in my life.

And that takes me back to the Let It Be CD sets. My negative feelings about them have actually intensified, because the documentary reveals that much more music could have been included, including more of the rooftop concert.

What a wasted opportunity. But at least we have the movie. And the only cost involved (so far) is that of a Disney+ subsciption.

Now that's value for money!

Next time: Back to the top-10s of the 1960s.