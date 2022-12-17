The Beach Boys' Sail On Sailor box: The mostly great and a bit of not so good

On a recent Saturday downtown, I was trying to figure out where to eat at one of Montreal's many eateries. One normally inexpensive eatery was heavily promoting a healthy alternative to their usual menu.

When I actually checked it out, the impact of today's high inflation really hit me. Fifteen dollars plus tax for just one of these meals. I turned away quickly.

That same day, I was also slightly tempted to turn away when I saw the price of the 2-CD version of the new Beach Boys archival collection, Sail On Sailor, featuring released and unreleased songs from 1972. I knew it was going to be pricey, but $42.99 plus tax?

Still, I'm a Beach Boys loyalist, so I bought it. What hurts, though, is that previous 2-CD archival Beach Boys sets were less and a bit more than $20. Oh, well. And I wasn't going to shell out at least $170 plus tax for the whole multi-disc shebang, so I will listen to that via streaming. And I did just that before writing this review.

Still, while the prices for both versions of the set are high, at least, unlike the Beatles, there's still some value for money. Both sets contain a great deal of material as well as the two spotlighted and somewhat maligned at the time albums, Carl and the Passions- So Tough (CATP) and Holland, the latter mostly recorded in that country. The Beatles, on their last set, charged the price of a multi-CD set for music that could have fit on two CDs.

One other negative point about the Beach Boys set. CATP was not an aural masterpiece, but Holland was very clear in its original state. Both now have extra added hiss, and sound a little congested. Some fans have complained of shrillness and distortion on at least one track, Steamboat from Holland.

And that's all the negative I have to write. Otherwise, it's a great set. While not as revelatory as the Feel Flows set spotlighting 1969 to 1971 (the Sunflower and Surf's Up albums, plus alternate versions and outtakes), there are loads of treasures on this latest set. They include:

• A full Carnegie Hall concert from late 1972. While some knowledgeable fans say some studio material was "flown in" to enhance the live tracks, I don't care. The Beach Boys are an exciting, bonafide rock (as opposed to pop) band here, helped by then-members Blondie Chaplin and Ricky Fataar. The performances are exciting and the vocalizing is fantastic. There are some hilarious parts where Mike Love is berating the audience for shouting during introductions, and he nearly swears as he points out that the concert is being recorded and they don't want tape to be wasted. When somebody requests Sloop John B, Love points out that was the concert opener and calls the attendee a "dummy." Fun times.

• The Brian Wilson material: The story most fans know is that Brian, then in the depths of depression, barely made his presence felt on the two spotlighted albums. But he was still active when in the mood. His Fairy Tale, which was a bonus record on Holland, sounds even more interesting in stripped down form and very different. A previously unreleased instrumental became the basis for a later song and a version of the Spencer Davis Band's raver Gimme Some Lovin' is redone here in a version that is both bizarre and mesmerizing. It's tempting to say this should have been released on a Beach Boys album in the day, but it's way too different from what the rest of the band was doing.

The Dennis Wilson material- One of the highlights of the set are two versions of his heavily orchestrated songs Make It Good and Cuddle Up (from CATP) without the string sections. Both are beautiful, but I prefer Cuddle Up with the strings. On the other hand, I thought Make It Good in its released version was too heavy with orchestration that sounded like it belonged in an intense scene of The Godfather, and in the process lost any melody. That melody comes back in spades without the orchestra, and a haunting quality is added. I now love this song as much as Dennis's other highly emotional compositions.

Funky Pretty and Only With You- The first of these two songs from Holland is one of my all-time favourites, and a Brian Wilson contribution. The released version sounds like the more progressive Beach Boys. The stripped down version highlighting the background vocals reveals more of the gorgeous Beach Boys harmony and sounds like a brilliant Brian Wilson vocal arrangement. I can listen to it over and over again. Only With You, in a version featuring just a Carl Wilson vocal and strings, is gorgeous.

Sail On Sailor (live 1975)- The studio original and initial live versions were song beautifully by Blondie Chaplin. By 1975, Chaplin was gone and Beach Boys stage stalwart Billy Hinsche was more than up to the task with wonderful singing here. Sadly, Hinsche died last year and this version's inclusion here is a tribute to him. He should have sung more leads.

And finally:

Sail On Sailor (songwriting session): This has been one of many holy grail tracks. As Beach Boys fans know, The band's then-record company Warner-Reprise rejected Holland when first submitted. Van Dyke Parks, then working for WB and Brian's previous Smile collaborator, came to the rescue with a tape of Brian working out an initial version of Sail On Sailor, during which Brian infamously says to Van Dyke, "hypnotize me and tell me that I ain't crazy." That's on the set, but not Van Dyke's slightly profane reply. But this is indeed a great addition to the set, as you hear a very active Brian with the melody of the song worked out, and trying various lyrics, including one that may well refer to doing cocaine. (In fact, a version done by the group KGB has a lyric referring to being "coked out") Still, Brian sings with his great scrappy rhythm and blues voice, and it's fantastic to hear this (admittedly low-fi) tape. It's a major part of Beach Boys history.

Beach Boys fans with the money to spend should get this set. I'll stick to streaming, unless I find the set at a vastly reduced price.

One more thing: Most of the rest of the set has great sound quality.

