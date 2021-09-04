The Beach Boys' Feel Flows box set the ultimate in blissful music

The release of the Beach Boys' Feel Flows box set, chronicling their recordings from 1969 to 1971, has not only surpassed the built-up expectations of fans who worried for months that the set would be indefinitely delayed or not released at all, but it also marks a bit of history.

On Spotify and YouTube Music in Canada, the release marks the first time that the 1970 Sunflower and 1971 Surf's Up album have been available for streaming. Previously, only tracks from those albums that were on compilations or box sets were available, and fans had to create playlists of the two albums with songs missing.

But that's the least important aspect of this box set. Not only does the 5-CD package (also available as 2 CDs, 2 LPs and other formats) contain remastered versions of the two aforementioned albums — both of which are excellent and very different, Sunflower is more traditionally Beach Boys and is sweet in a great way and Surf's Up is more "1970s" and partially tackled environmental concerns — there are live versions of some of the tracks from concerts in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s; songs that were only released as singles or were bonus songs on previous compilations; songs with only the music track and background vocals; vocal-only tracks; and songs that were either only released on bootlegs or not at all.

My overall impression — this set solidifies my deeply held and likely controversial opinion that the Beach Boys were better than the Beatles, at least between 1965 and 1972, not only via the production and arranging skills of leader Brian Wilson and increasingly the other Beach Boys, but also in terms of the emotional impact of the best songs during that period. And, as demonstrated on this set, in those unsurpassed, heavenly, tear-jerking harmonies.

Fans, particularly on the Smiley Smile forum, have pointed to the mix of Dennis Wilson's Forever (from Sunflower) with only the music track and background vocals, as an emotional highlight, and they're absolutely right. On songs during this period, such as the single Breakaway, the 1971 completed version of the song Surf's Up, which was started in 1966 for the unreleased Smile album; the heartrending 'Til I Die (from Surf's Up) and Forever, to say the group's harmonies were stunning would be an understatement. And with some of the layers of production stripped away on these tracks, those harmonies are highlighted in all their glory.

I could write volumes about this Grammy-worthy box set, put together by Alan Boyd and Mark Linett as well as Howie Edelson, but here are my most succinct impressions.

• The Sunflower and Surf's Up albums sound better than ever, with more detail evident in my headphone listening; as does the non-album Break Away/Celebrate the News single.

• Both albums, whether in their songs' released mixes, or in their music-only/music and background vocal/vocal-only, really show that all six Beach Boys (Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson; Mike Love, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston) were at a songwriting and production peak. Al Jardine's Loop de Loop, particularly, could have been easily mistaken for a Brian Wilson-at-his-peak production. The music tracks of the songs from Surf's Up also demonstrate a Brian Wilson-style unconventionality even if he wasn't fully involved. Carl Wilson's music tracks for his 1971 songs Long Promised Road and Feel Flows are particularly innovative

• The live songs show that when the band does deep album tracks, as opposed to the usual hits, they can be stupendous in concert.

• The unreleased Dennis Wilson songs, which were apparently being recorded for a 1971 solo album, demonstrate his propensity for passionate, big hearted and unconventional but musically accessible songs.

• Some previously released outtakes have been given superior, sparkling and very interesting new mixes. Songs that were on low-fidelity bootlegs (and on YouTube) are revelations as well in their new clarity and new mixes.

• The music track for the 1972 songs You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone and the vocal-only track of Marcella, both from the underrated Carl and the Passions-So Tough album, bode well for the next box set in terms of likely unearthed revelations to come.

But in sum, my message is — listen to this gorgeous music however you can. It's all available on streaming sites, as mentioned; the 2-CD set is very reasonably priced (I got it for $24.99 at Archambault in downtown Montreal); and if you can, try to buy the 5-CD set to hear all the songs in the fullest fidelity.

I know that the Beatles are set to release their 50th anniversary deluxe release of the Let It Be album, and the deluxe edition of George Harrison's epic All Things Must Pass was just released; but I feel confident in writing that Feel Flows is the reissue of the year.

The wait was more than well worth it.

Next time: Back to the top-10 hits of the 1960s.