The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 50

We have come to the final installment of Retro Roundup's look at the top-10 hits of the 1970s, with songs from artists and groups beginning with the letters W to Z. What will this column do next? Check the end to find out.

Wet Willie-Keep On Smilin': Southern rock was huge in the 1970s, with groups like the Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Marshall Tucker Band, Molly Hatchet (this name always seemed more suited to me to a heavy metal band, but anyway...) and this one. Wet Willie's hit was nicely medium-tempo and funky, with a very cool bass line.

Barry White- I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby, Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up; Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe; You're the First, the Last, My Everything; What Am I Gonna Do With You; It's Ecstasy When You Lay Down Next To Me: Another phenomenon during the early to mid-1970s was lush soul songs with intense spoken passages. I believe Isaac Hayes pioneered this with his super long version of the Jimmy Webb-written Glen Campbell hit By the Time I Get To Phoenix, and it was continued by such artists as the Dells, the Chi-Lites, the Stylistics and especially Barry White, whose hits and steamy vocals were used quite often as a means of seduction. But you know what? Beyond that, musically, White was an utter genius arrangement-wise — he could almost be called the Brian Wilson of 1970s soul. Evidence of this can be found in each of the above hits, as well as the instrumental Love's Theme by the Love Unlimited Orchestra, White's offshoot group.

Wild Cherry-Play That Funky Music: The lyrics are humourous, the music is fun, but I always found the vocals on this hit — which is still used in movies — to be abrasive.

Andy Williams- (Where Do I Begin) Love Story: I like 1960s Williams' hits like the very musically interesting Can't Get Used To Losing You and his tongue-in-cheek vocal version of the instrumental Music To Watch Girls By by the Bob Crewe Generation, but I'm not wild about his hits in which he uses his higher range, like the one in this entry. Two points — this was Williams' last top-10 hit in general and one of many in which he added vocals to songs that were originally instrumentals.

Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams - Too Much, Too Little, Too Late: As mentioned in Part 29, "a very cutesy guilty pleasure, especially with Williams' trademark vocal trills."

John Williams — Star Wars (Main Title): What else could one say but "majestic." And as mentioned in part 31 of this series, Meco's disco version of this theme was so prevalent on radio that my mind convinced itself that was the version used in the actual movie.

Al Wilson- Show and Tell: I've loved this song since the time it came out in late '73, and Wilson's vocals sound like Lou Rawls united with the lush Gamble and Huff Philadelphia Sound, which of course actually took place in '76 with fantastic results.

Edgar Winter-Frankenstein: I had the absolute privilege of seeing this true Southern gentleman play this wild instrumental live with his pioneering ARP-2600 light, remote synthesizer in Boston as part of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band. What genius. And the very, very cool hit, Free Ride with Rick Derringer, should have gone past #14 to the top 10.

Bill Withers- Ain't No Sunshine, Lean On Me, Use Me: Gorgeous, understated and more effective for it, soul.

Bobby Womack- Lookin' For A Love: Fun party soul, but I prefer his ominous movie theme Across 110th Street.

Stevie Wonder- Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours; Heaven Help Us All, If You Really Love Me; Superstition, You Are the Sunshine Of My Life, Higher Ground, Living For the City, You Haven't Done Nothin', Boogie On Reggae Woman, I Wish, Sir Duke, Send One Your Love: Staggering success, staggering lyric-arrangement-multi-instrumental genius, staggering hits and staggeringly great albums. Words do not suffice to describe the worth of this artist.

Betty Wright- Clean Up Woman: Fun, funky soul, but not amongst my favourites of the genre.

Gary Wright -Dream Weaver, Love Is Alive: The music is nicely lush and spacey, but the vocals are on the rough side. Still great, though.

Nothing from the X list.

John Paul Young-Love Is In the Air: Fluffy and fun late 1970s pop, known these days in Montreal for being the theme song of drag queen Mado's shows, which are great fun at festival time. Mado sings the song in a nicely tongue-in-cheek way.

Neil Young- Heart of Gold: Young's most accessible song musically, and as he wrote in the liner notes of his three-LP Decade retrospective, he felt the need to head from the "middle of the road' to "the ditch" with his next album, the less accessible Time Fades Away live album, which Young resisted releasing on CD for decades. Young has veered in many musical directions throughout his seven-decade (!!) career.

Sorry, nothing qualifies from the Z list.

And that's it for the top-10s of the 1970s, a decade whose most popular songs veered from the extremely annoying to pure genius. And now...

Next time: The top-10 hits of the 1960s Part 1.