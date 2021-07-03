The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 49

We now resume our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, now with artists and groups beginning with the letters U, V and W.

The Undisputed Truth-Smiling Faces Sometimes: Nicely edgy Motown hit, but their masterpiece is their long, wild version of the Temptation' Ball of Confusion.

And now the V list:

Frankie Valli- My Eyes Adored You, Swearin' To God, Grease: Both the Four Seasons and its lead singer had numerous hits in the 1960s, and both entities had a chart revival in the 1970s with some funk/disco oriented hits. Critics seemed to despise what they felt was the tacky sound of Valli's '70s hits, but I enjoy them and not only as kitsch — they're fun. And Barry Gibb wrote a great, tough title theme for the movie Grease.

Vanity Fare- Hitchin' A Ride: Every turn of the decade has what I call hangovers from the previous decade, including musically. For instance, many songs from the early 1960s sound like they could have come out in the 1950s. And some early 1970s hits sounded like 1960s pop. The bouncy Hitchin' A Ride was one of those, and their previous hit, late 1969s' Early in the Morning (which I remember hearing on the radio as a kid) was even more poppy and delightful.

Gino Vannelli- I Just Wanna Stop: Pretty good late 1970s pop at a time when the quality was dipping for top-10 hits. And the song mentions Montreal, which earns it extra points from my geographic perspective. In fact, this may be the highest charted hit to mention my city — B.J. Thomas's Most of All only hit #38. Then again, Vannelli is from Montreal.

Randy Vanwarmer- Just When I Needed You Most: Another late 1970s hit which just verges on drippy, but is in the end appealing.

Village People - Y.M.C.A., In the Navy: Wonderfully excessive late 1970s hits, catchy as hell, and the first hit especially has lasted as a group dance phenomenon at large gatherings.

Bobby Vinton- My Melody of Love: Vinton was known for ballads in the 1960s, and he had numerous hits during that decade. This hit, an adaptation of a German song, old-fashioned as it sounds, was the singer also acknowledging his European roots, specifically Polish, and part of the hit was sung in that language. The comeback of "The Polish Prince" as he was known, was big enough that he hosted a TV series in the mid-1970s, which I occasionally watched.

And now the W list:

Wadsworth Mansion- Sweet Mary: Very, very catchy early 1970s hit with hooks galore. The mono single version, with some surface noise, is what is most available on CD and is a tighter, poppier performance. The LP version in stereo, which I first heard on a K-Tel record, has a somewhat duller sound.

War-Spill the Wine (with Animal Eric Burdon), The World Is a Ghetto, The Cisco Kid, Gypsy Man, Why Can't We Be Friends?, Low Rider, Summer: One of the best soul groups of the 1970s, with a sound that veers between dramatic, resigned and even ominous (kind of like some of the songs of the UK group Hot Chocolate) and funky fun. Summer is especially gorgeous, and The World Is A Ghetto is especially mournful. Spill the Wine has a great Latinesque sound.

Anita Ward-Ring My Bell: Giddy pop-disco with a sexual double entendre, as was standard in that era.

Jennifer Warnes- Right Time of the Night: Laid back, typical late 1970s pop, which I first heard on a K-Tel record.

Dionne Warwick - Then Came You (with the Spinners), I'll Never Love This Way Again: It's a crime that this wonderful singer, who had numerous top-10 hits in the 1960s with songs penned by the great team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, did not have the same amount of success in the 1970s. Part of the reason was that Bacharach and David split in the early 1970s. Her hit with the Spinners showed Warwicke (then with an added e on her last name) in a funky new light, and her 1979 hit displayed a new elegance.

Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell- Dueling Banjos: Forever remembered as an important part of the movie Deliverance, and the playing is astounding. But for some reason, I always press skip on this song.

Bob Welch-Sentimental Lady- Nice, slick hit and one of the better songs from the late 1970s, but I far prefer Welch's more organic, even Beatlesque version of this song as performed by Fleetwood Mac years before Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined that band. Welch made Mac partially American before Nicks and Buckingham did, by the way.

Next time: Part 50 and the last entry in our top-10 hits of the 1970s series.