The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 48

We now resume our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, now with artists and groups beginning with the letter T.
B.J. Thomas- I Just Can't Help Believing, (Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song — I was saddened to hear that Thomas, one of the best singers of the rock era, had recently died after a battle with cancer. His many hits were amiable and memorable, and in the case of the first hit listed here, covered by Elvis Presley live in 1970. In fact, one of Thomas's lower-charted hits (#45) It's Only Love, was also covered by Elvis and is my favourite of all Presley's songs. Of course, Thomas is better known for his late 1960s hits Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head, Hooked On A Feeling and Eyes of a New York Woman, but his 1970s hit output is just as solid. Heck, he even mentions Montreal in his hit Most Of All.
Timmy Thomas- Why Can't We Live Together: Mournful, eerie and uniquely in mono. The latter is because the hit recording was a demo recording originally not meant for release to the public.
The Three Degrees - TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia), When Will I See You Again. The most prominent female group of the Philadelphia Sound created by the Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff production team. The first hit listed here is mostly an instrumental by the group MFSB with chorus vocals by the Three Degrees, and is so memorable it was used as the theme for the TV show Soul Train; and the second hit is probably the sweetest song to emerge from the Philadelphia Sound, and gorgeously lush as well.
Three Dog Night — Mama Told Me Not To Come, Joy to the World, Liar, An Old Fashioned Love Song, Never been to Spain, Black & White, Shambala, The Show Must Go On: Probably the most successful singles group of the 1970s, providing a soulful and very commercial sound to songs by some of the best writers of the era, and some previously obscure singles and album tracks. And I am still struck by the fact that one of my favourites of their songs, Shambala from mid-1973, is still only officially available in mono and fake stereo. Perhaps the folks at Eric Records, who have put out wonderful mono-to-stereo conversion CD compilations, can tackle that song.
Toto - Hold the Line: Of course, this group of super-competent session musicians is best known for the memorable pop of Rosanna and Africa from '82, but Hold the Line is a guitar-driven bona-fide pounding rock classic and a must-listen.
John Travolta - Let Her In, You're the One That I Want, Summer Nights: The first of these hits was a prime example of the decline in quality of top-10 songs in the late 1970s. Wimpy, and totally at odds with Travolta's tough Vinnie Barbarino character on the TV show Welcome Back Kotter, who you'd think would want to start a rockabilly revival. On the other hand, the other two hits have been previously mentioned and are rousing, giddy memorable duets with co-star Olivia Newton-John from the great movie musical Grease.
T.Rex-Bang A Gong (Get It On): Without a doubt, save anything by David Bowie, one of the best songs of the glam-rock era, with a sinewy, hooky sound.
Andrea True Connection-More, More, More: Yes, the vocal is by a then-former, um, adult entertainment star, and her voice is not that distinctive. But the musical backing of this disco classic, particularly the percussive sounds, is pure genius. An extended version by remixer extraordinaire Tom Moulton is great as well.
Ike and Tina Turner- Proud Mary. A version of the Creedence classic that nearly surpasses the original, but this has to be seen, not only heard, because of the lively dancing that ensues when the song transitions from ultra-slow to explosively fast.
Bonnie Tyler - It's a Heartache: An okay song, released during the dip-in-top-10-quality era, which is best known for Tyler's vocal resemblance here to Rod Stewart. But her best moment was the massively memorable, wide-screen production guilty pleasure 1980s hit Total Eclipse of the Heart.
Next time: Artists and groups that begin with the letters U (there's only one) and V.
