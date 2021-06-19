The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 47

We now resume our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, now with artists and groups beginning with the letter T.
A Taste of Honey- Boogie Oogie Oogie: Not only one of the better disco artists, but one of the few groups in general at the time (1978) to have an amazing female guitarist in Janice Marie Johnson.
Tavares- It Only Takes A Minute: Their sole top-10 was one of the better songs of the mid-to-late 1970s, a time when the quality of top-10s was taking a dip. But it's quite a shock that several of their other singles did not reach that plateau, such as their version of Hall and Oates' She's Gone (#50), Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel (used in the first Charlie's Angels movie) (#15), especially the anthemic Don't Take Away the Music (#34) and their excellent version of the Bee Gees' More Than A Woman (#32).
James Taylor - Fire and Rain, You've Got A Friend, Mockingbird (with Carly Simon), How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You), Handy Man: It's kind of funny that perhaps the king of 1970s singer-songwriters had most of his biggest hits with cover versions. In order, after Fire and Rain, the originals are by Carole King, Inez and Charlie Foxx, Marvin Gaye and Jimmy Jones. By the way, having seen Taylor in concert, I would recommend seeing him if he comes back to Montreal — he's a very engaging performer.
Johnnie Taylor - Disco Lady: Taylor had a lot of great, funky hits for the Stax label, particularly the wild 1960s top-10 Who's Making Love. But his biggest hit, the #1 Disco Lady, was done after he moved to Columbia. This slow song, which is not disco and attempts to be sexy, bears absolutely no resemblance to what Taylor did at Stax. To my ears, there's nothing much special about this song that would cause it to hit the top of the charts.
R. Dean Taylor- Indiana Wants Me: A rare Canadian and white Motown artist, Taylor was not only the performer on this memorable song about escaping the law, which was barely made available in true stereo (apparently only on a reissue single), but he co-wrote such big hits as I'm Livin' in Shame and Love Child, among others, for Diana Ross and the Supremes; as well as songs for the 1960s Canadian group The Mynah Birds, which included such obscure (kidding!) members as Rick James and Neil Young.
Tee Set- Ma Belle Amie: A key song of what I call the Dutch Invasion of the early 1970s, with memorable instrumentation and vocals in English and French, but surprisingly (kidding!) not Dutch.
The Temptations- Psychedelic Shack, Ball of Confusion, Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me), Papa Was A Rolling Stone, Masterpiece: This Motown group was producing delightfully funky, edgy music under the production leadership of Norman Whitfield at this time. The songs that stand out, positively and negatively are Ball of Confusion (one of the greatest songs of the decade, in this version and the longer one by the Undisputed Truth), Just My Imagination (a beautiful, bittersweet ballad sung by the about-to-depart Eddie Kendricks), Papa Was A Rolling Stone (a triumph of arrangement and provocative singing and lyrics) and Masterpiece (which, to my ears, tries to emulate Papa Was A Rolling Stone but doesn't hit the same heights).
10cc- I'm Not In Love, The Things We Do For Love: At their best, this British 1970s group was very Beatlesque, particularly on the quirky and superb I'm Mandy, Fly Me, which only hit #60. This group's 1970s albums sound particularly good on audio systems with Dolby Pro-Logic II surround sound.
Joe Tex- I Gotcha: A cool, funky hit, but this soul artist was better in the 1960s.
Next time: B.J. Thomas and others.
