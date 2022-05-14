The 1960s top-10 review review part 36

We now prepare to push forward with the P list of preeminent artists and groups who proceeded to the top-10 in the 1960s, but first some recommendations:

• Endless Summer Quarterly, the longtime publication dedicated to the Beach Boys and strongly endorsed by surviving members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston. I ordered the issues dedicated to the albums L.A. Album and Keepin' the Summer Alive, about which little has been written, and what I encountered was a wealth of information that changes my perspective of those two albums, which had been poorly received by many critics and even some fans. What I learned is that the level of engagement on both albums by Brian Wilson, who was going through bad patches in 1978 and 1979, was a lot higher than I thought, especially in the case of the latter album. Also, there are photos of the recording sessions I had never seen before, including a quite engaged Brian at the microphone recording with the guys. Lastly, one of the primary reasons I ordered the issues was the sessionographies by Craig Slowinski, which did not disappoint — they are as extensive as sessionographies can be. This guy should write a book. Massive kudos to editor and Beach Boys devotee David Beard. Check it out at esquarterly.com

• The song We Can Make It Together by Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé, with the Osmonds: Yes, it's as sugary as one might expect. But a) I have memories of hearing this song in the 1970s b) a couple of the sections of the song have breathtaking hooks, preceded by the type of subtle horn parts I love and c) the harmonies are gorgeous. The song was written by some of the Osmond brothers, and was recorded by Donny Osmond and performed by Donny and Marie on their TV show, but the hit version has the production magic.

• Here's a really obscure song: Love Is Ending by Liz Anderson. Anderson was the mother of Lynn Anderson of Rose Garden fame, and recorded some pretty good country songs with a voice that made her sound 20 years younger than she was, particularly on the amusing Mama Spank. However, the song Love is Ending goes beyond country — it builds nicely instrumentally, has great musical tension and even has a rock element, a guitar that adds to the tension near the end of the song. And Anderson's singing is great.

And now to the P list:

Esther Phillips- Release Me: Yes, this purring and superb soul singer had a top-tenner with this song years before Engelbert Humperdinck's massive chart success which prevented the Beatles from hitting #1 in England with Penny Lane. Her version is nice, but my favourites of her songs are the rousing Mojo Hannah and the ultra-poignant Some Things You Never Get Used To.

Bobby "Boris" Pickett- The Monster Mash: A fun, monstrous novelty song which remains popular to this day (And I performed it pretty well at karaoke as I found it quite easy to sing). The Beach Boys also used to perform it their 1960s concerts, which resulted in photos capturing lead singer Mike Love's wide-eyed scary looking performance of that song being used against him by his latter-day detractors.

Wilson Pickett- Land of 1,000 Dances, Funky Broadway: What?! Only two top-10 pop hits by this most raucous of soul singers. And the most famous of his songs, In the Midnight Hour, only hit #21? What is this, Bizarro Billboard?

Gene Pitney- (The Man Who Shot) Liberty Valance, Only Love Can Break A Heart, It Hurts To Be In Love, I'm Gonna Be Strong: One of my favourite singers of the 1960s. Pitney had a unique way of pronouncing various words in his songs (like "arms"), which I really liked. He also recorded a bunch of Burt Bacharach-Hal David songs, and I was disappointed that he was not one of the featured performers at the Burt Bacharach-Hal David tribute concert I attended in London. My favourite song of Pitney's, the intense and musically elaborate Something's Gotten Hold Of My Heart, didn't even chart in the U.S. and was never officially mixed in stereo despite being released in 1967. The song hit big in England and even bigger there as a duet in the late 1980s with Pitney and Marc Almond of Soft Cell fame.

The Platters-Harbor Lights: Sadly, the very early 1960s represented the tail end of this superb group's hot streak, as extraordinary lead singer Tony Williams left the group for a solo career in 1961.

Joey Powers-Midnight Mary: Mildly pleasant folky tune.

Next time: Elvis Presley, song by top-10 song.