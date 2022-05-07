The 1960s top-10 review review part 35

We now proudly present the P list of peerless and perhaps less than perfect pop performances that peaked in the top-10 in the 1960s.

Patti Page- Hush, Hush Sweet Charlotte: A beautiful song from a pop singer who had most of her hits in the 1950s, and which also happens to be from a psychological thriller.

Paris Sisters- I Love How You Love Me: A cute early 1960s girl-group hit that is a bit eerie, a bit mousy and produced by Phil Spector before he fully developed his Wall of Sound.

Robert Parker- Barefootin': Jumpy, frenetic driving soul hit. Highly recommended.

Paul and Paula- Hey Paula, Young Lovers: The first of these, from 1962, is a well-known, somewhat overly cutesy but memorable duet, never officially mixed in stereo and somewhat lo-fi. The second is more sophisticated but not as memorable, and is in stereo and from 1963.

Peaches and Herb-Close Your Eyes: This guy-girl duo is so famous for Shake Your Groove Thing and Reunited in the 1970s that I'm sure few know they also had a top-10 in the 1960s, with a different Peaches (Francine Barker in the mid-1960s at the time of Close Your Eyes, Linda Green in the 1970s, Marlene Mack in the late 1960s). Close Your Eyes was previously a seductive vocal group hit in the early 1950s by the Five Keys, and was written by the late rhythm and blues great Chuck Willis. The Peaches and Herb version is nice enough, but not as good as the Five Keys original.

Peter and Gordon- A World Without Love, I Go To Pieces, Lady Godiva: A British duo that was launched thanks to the Beatles, whose Paul McCartney wrote the memorable song A World Without Love for them. Peter is Peter Asher, brother of Paul's then-girlfriend, actress Jane Asher, and later one of the most prominent producers of the 1970s for Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor. A World Without Love is nice, but I prefer their gorgeous version of Del Shannon's I Go To Pieces (which is more polished than the original) and the humourous and very musically memorable Lady Godiva.

Peter, Paul and Mary- If I Had A Hammer (The Hammer Song), Puff the Magic Dragon, Blowin' in the Wind; Don't Think Twice, It's All Right; I Dig Rock and Roll Music, Leaving On A Jet Plane: The importance of this folk trio cannot be underestimated, because of their beautiful harmonies (worked on for hours according to a book by famed producer and engineer Phil Ramone), pop sensibility and popularizing of Bob Dylan's early songs. I first heard Leaving On A Jet Plane as a musical bed in the early 1970s on the Montreal TV station CFCF-12 for a link video featuring scenes of planes at (I presume) Dorval Airport.

Paul Petersen-My Dad: Overly sentimental teen idol early 1960s hit. The only song of this type I dislike even more (a lot more) is Eddie Fisher's Oh My Papa, which is sung in a way that indicates to me slickness and insincerity.

Ray Peterson-Tell Laura I Love Her; Corinna, Corinna: The first of these is one of the most famous death songs, in which "Tommy" decides to enter a stock car race to win money so that he can marry his girlfriend and live a confortable life, but ends up crashing and dying. Of course, one has to wonder a) how an amateur driver could just enter a contest like that b) what type of car was he using, his own, or one provided for him? and c) did they have him try out in order to qualify? I prefer this version to the 1970s Canadian hit by Johnny T. Angel, which is really silly and even includes ambulance sound effects. The second top-10 is an okay cover version of a 1950s Joe Turner rhythm and blues hit.

Next time: Esther Phillips and others.