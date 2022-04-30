The 1960s top-10 review review part 34

We now continue with the N list of artists and groups whose songs were sufficiently notable and ear-catching (for better or worse) to reach the top-10 during the 1960s.

1910 Fruitgum Co.- Simon Says; 1, 2, 3 Red Light; Indian Giver: In case the name of the group wasn't an obvious clue, this was one of the more prominent bubblegum groups of the late 1960s, many of which recorded for Buddah Records. Bubblegum was happy-happy pop that even kids could love, and I loved Simon Says when I heard it as a kid on the 3-LP K-Tel album Today's Super Greats, especially as I engaged in many Simon Says games in my youth. The other hits are fun as well, although the latter's title would likely be frowned upon today. I also liked the title of their late 1968 #37 hit, as Wendy the Good Little Witch uttered the phrase Goody Goody Gumdrops in one of my many Casper the Friendly Ghost comic books.

Cliff Nobles & Co.- The Horse: A very enjoyable, hard-charging instrumental that, like millions of others, I first heard on the radio as a musical intro to local programs. This song could possibly seen as the mirror image of the giant hit Soulful Strut by Young-Holt Unlimited — a couple of months after that song became a hit, Barbara Acklin's Am I the Same Girl, using that instrumental track, charted as well, but not as high. In the case of The Horse, it was originally the B-side (as in intended filler) of Love Is All Right, featuring vocalist Cliff Nobles with the same instrumental track, but it was the instrumental that hit instead.

We now proceed to the O list.

Ohio Express- Yummy, Yummy, Yummy: Another bubblebum group recording for Buddah Records. This song has a fun nasal vocal by Joey Levine. Ultra catchy.

The O'Kaysions- Girl Watcher: A nice easy-going soul hit, but seriously, what recording studio was used? The fidelity is ultra-low, it seems to have only been mixed for release in mono (strange for a late-1968 song), ABC Records used the original small label vinyl single as a source for national release, and subsequent fake stereo mixes make the song sound even worse. This could use a fidelity boost and a digitally extracted stereo mix from the fine folks at Eric Records.

Oliver- Good Morning Starshine, Jean: The first song is from the Broadway musical Hair, the second song is from the film The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, and both are the epitome of the peace and love sound of the late 1960s.

Roy Orbison- Only the Lonely, Blue Angel, Running Scared, Crying, Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream), In Dreams, Mean Woman Blues, It's Over, Oh Pretty Woman: One of the top-10 greatest vocalists of the 1960s, and his songs are superbly dramatic and rhythmic. To me, It's Over stands head and shoulders above all his other songs — it's an artistic masterpiece in all respects, the singing, the instrumentation, the huge production — everything.

The Orlons- The Wah Watusi, Don't Hang Up, South Street: A fun group composed of three women and a man providing the responding and contrasting deep vocals. Great songs recorded for the fabled Cameo label, which with Parkway was the home of Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell, Dee Dee Sharp and the earliest hits by the Ohio Express, mentioned above.

The Outsiders- Time Won't Let Me: This song has a lot of elements I enjoy in 1960s songs — it's immediately attention grabbing, it has a nice garage band sound with wonderful horn blasts, and it just sounds joyful.

Next time: The P list, and here's a preview, I will devote much space to the Elvis Presley entry. Maybe a lot of or the entirety of that week's column.