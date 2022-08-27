The 1960s top-10 review Part 50: The conclusion

We now continue, and conclude, the top-10 review of the biggest hits of the 1960s, first with the W list of artists and groups.

Adam Wade- Take Good Care of Her, The Writing on the Wall, As If I Didn't Know: Nice pop, but to most of today's retro fans, the only song here that would be familiar to them would be the first, as Elvis Presley covered it in 1973.

Jr. Walker & The All-Stars-Shotgun,What Does It Take (To Win Your Love For Me) : If any of Motown's music would grace a wild frat party, it would be this group's raucous hits, albeit with the exception of the smooth, atmospheric second top-tenner here.

Dionne Warwick- Anyone Who Had A Heart, Walk On By, Message To Michael, I Say A Little Prayer, (Theme From) Valley of the Dolls, Do You Know the Way To San Jose, This Girl's In Love With You, I'll Never Fall In Love Again: Warwick, with songs by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, came out with some of the best, most innovative and classiest hits of the 1960s. Your CD collection has a huge gap if it doesn't contain a comprehensive (on Rhino/Warner) collection of Warwick's Scepter hits. Get one today.

We Five- You Were On My Mind: Excellent and very memorable folk-pop, originally done by Canada's Ian & Sylvia. But I have no idea why this is mostly available (officially) only in mono and fake stereo, and a stereo mix without some overdubs. It's from 1965, after all.

Lenny Welch-Since I Fell For You: A smooch classic.

Lawrence Welk-Calcutta: Yes, Welk's image was undoubtedly square. But this instrumental is very cool and catchy.

Mary Wells- The One Who Really Loves You, You Beat Me To The Punch, Two Lovers, My Guy: Wells was the first major female Motown solo artist, and took a more demure vocal approach than her colleagues. But she made a mistake by leaving the label not long after her biggest hit, My Guy, as she hit the top-40 pop charts only once after her exit.

Ian Whitcomb- You Turn Me On: Sorry, this is a silly novelty with a falsetto vocal. Never liked it — my least favourite hit from the British Invasion.

Tony Joe White-Polk Salad Annie: The swampiest of swamp rock, but Elvis Presley's dynamic 1970 live cover has overshadowed the original.

The Who-I Can See For Miles: A classic rock milestone in its power and dynamics, and biased me (this is my favourite classic rock group) says all of their singles should have hit the top 10.

Andy Williams- Can't Get Used To Losing You: Williams always veered between square and hip image wise, but this great song transcends that image. His best by far.

Danny Williams- White On White:OK pop.

Mason Williams -Classical Gas: What started off as a humble instrumental became a cinematic production. Tommy Smothers, whose The Smothers Brothers Show had Williams on as a regular, hated it at first, telling producer Mike Post, "that's the most over-arranged piece of s--t I've ever heard." Smothers was shown the studio door, and quickly apologized.

Roger Williams- Born Free: Nice instrumental from the movie of the same title, but a bit square by today's standards.

J. Frank Wilson- Last Kiss: A memorable but dorky sounding death song.

Jackie Wilson-Night, Alone At Last, My Empty Arm, Baby Workout, (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher: One of the greatest vocalists of the pop era, but the quality of the songs he sang was far superior in the late 1960s.

Kai Winding- More: Beautiful instrumental, and very 1960s.

The Winstons- Color Him Father: One of those songs I heard when I was very young, and quite life affirming. The story of a stepfather who is perfect in every way.

Stevie Wonder- Fingertips Part 2, Uptight (Everything's Alright), Blowin' in the Wind, A Place In the Sun, I Was Made To Love Her, Shoo-Be-Doo-Be-Doo-Da-Day, For Once In My Life, My Cherie Amour: I've said it before, and I'll say it again, it's a damn shame that the 3-LP set Looking Back, the best compilation of Stevie's joyous and in many cases wonderfully raucous 1960s hits, was not released on CD. Guess we have to settle for two sources on streaming platforms, the Spotify playlist recreating this album and the official Complete Mono Singles set.

Brenton Wood- Gimme Little Sign: Great soul song which alternates between understated and wild singing. Great chorus.

And now for the X list......of which there is nothing.

And now the Y list.

The Yardbirds- For Your Love, Heart Full Of Soul: Great classic rock with guitar icons Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck respectively. Just wish the sound quality was better. I love the second hit's razor-like sound.

Kathy Young- A Thousand Stars: Sweet.

The Youngbloods- Get Together: Classic, memorable folk-rock which has been used in several movies. Quintessentially late 1960s.

Young-Holt Unlimited- Soulful Strut: Utterly groovy instrumental. The instrumental track was also used for Barbara Acklin's Am I The Same Girl.

Timi Yuro-Hurt: Cover version of a Roy Hamilton hit with eerie echo, but as with Take Good Care of Her and Polk Salad Annie, Elvis Presley's powerful cover overshadowed all previous versions.

And finally, the Z list.

Zager and Evans- In the Year 2525: Interesting science fiction song with a bit of mariachi thrown in.

The Zombies- She's Not There, Tell Her No, Time of the Season: As with Dionne Warwick, some of the best pop-rock of the 1960s, and that goes for their beyond the top-10s songs as well. Get a comprehensive collection on CD.

And that is it for the 1960s top-10s. I will now ponder what to do next. Stay tuned!