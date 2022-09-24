The 1960s top-10 review part 49

The column below, the second-to-last in our series regarding the top-10 hits of the 1960s, was mistakenly not published. Here it is, for the sake of completeness:

And now we continue with the U list of stupendous top-10 pop hits from the decade that was complete more than 52 years ago.

Oh, wait. Upon perusal of my primary source, Billboard's Top Pop Singles 1955-1990 by Joel Whitburn, there were no top-10 hits from artists or groups beginning with the letter U. The closest one music-wise is the wonderful They Don't Know by Tracey Ullman, which hit in 1984 but sounds like it could have been released in the 1960s.

So, in light of this minor calamity, we now move on to the V list.

Frankie Valli-Can't Take My Eyes Off You: A wonderful hit, with a blazing chorus from the lead singer of the 4 Seasons. And I heard this song as a kid, thanks to my brother, who loved it and informed me about it.

Leroy Van Dyke - Walk On By: This predates Dionne Warwick's hit of the same name, and that is a completely different song. (More on her in an entry to come) This one's a loping and very pleasant country and western song.

Vanilla Fudge- You Keep Me Hangin' On: This is kind of similar to the recently discussed Turtles hit You Showed Me, as both are cover versions (this one of The Supremes, the Turtles hit of an early Byrds song) in which the performance is slowed way down. Except that the Vanilla Fudge song has very heavy rock sequences, beautifully played. Strangely, the song was only released in mono, even though there is an eight-track master. Of course, there are digitally extracted stereo mixes out there.

Bobby Vee- Devil Or Angel, Rubber Ball, Take Good Care Of My Baby, Run To Him, The Night Has a Thousand Eyes, Come Back When You Grow Up: Quality pop from a guy who sounded a lot like Buddy Holly, and who replaced him on that fateful tour in which Holly, the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens died in a plane crash. Rubber Ball's "bouncy, bouncy" section is highly annoying, but the other songs are very good, including The Night Has A Thousand Eyes, which I first heard as part of an oldies medley on the Carpenters album Now and Then. Like other early 1960s pop artists, the high-charting hits lessened with the arrival of the Beatles and more progressive rock, but he came back with the excellent Come Back When You Grow Up, which fit in nicely with other songs from 1967. I had the pleasure of seeing Vee as the headliner of an oldies show in Montreal many years ago. Sadly, he died in 2016.

The Ventures- Walk--Don't Run, Walk--Don't Run '64, Hawaii-Five O: The coolest American instrumental group of the 1960s. Walk--Don't Run sounds like an early surf song, and their version of the Hawaii-Five O theme sounds very close to the recording used on the actual show.

Larry Verne- Mr. Custer: A poor soul doesn't want to fight in a war with members of the First Nations. His pleas go unheard, despite arrows flying in all directions. Would never be released in today's political context.

The Village Stompers- Washington Square: An utterly charming, old-timey but timeless instrumental. I have been to the actual Washington Square in New York City, close to an area which used to have a load of record stores, but those days seem to be gone.

Bobby Vinton- Roses Are Red (My Love), Blue On Blue, Blue Velvet, There! I've Said It Again, My Heart Belongs To Only You, Mr. Lonely, Please Love Me Forever, I Love How You Love Me: Most of those with teen idol voices and personas faded away when the likes of the Beatles, Beach Boys, Rolling Stones and The Who came on the scene, but Vinton persevered in the '60s through late 1968. His best song, to me, is the melancholy and eerie Mr. Lonely, a very high-quality hit. Very soulful.

The Vogues- You're The One, Five O'Clock World; Turn Around, Look At Me, My Special Angel: The first two of these hits are superb, tough sounding pop. The last two are kind of bland cover versions of previous hits. Why this change in musical direction?

