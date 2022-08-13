The 1960s top-10 review part 48

And onward with the T list of top-10 hits of that most hallowed and volatile of decades, the 1960s.

Carla Thomas- Gee Whiz (Look At His Eyes): Otherwise known as the Queen of Stax Records. Her one top-10 for the acclaimed soul label shows her sweet side, but her other notable songs (B-A-B-Y -#14, I've Got No Time To Lose-#67) show a tough, punchy side as well. One of the all-time great soul artists.

Rufus Thomas- Walking the Dog: Rufus is Carla's father, and his own musical career began in the 1950s as both a singer and a DJ. Rufus Thomas specialized in the more humorous side of soul, with the hit mentioned here and the later (and very funky) (Do The) Funky Chicken. The Rolling Stones covered Walking the Dog on their first LP — it's a scrappy version and one in which you actually hear Brian Jones clearly in the background vocally.

Sue Thompson- Sad Movies (Make Me Cry), Norman: Mildly pleasant pop from the usually country-dominated Hickory label. Pretty much everything from that label is easily available on streaming services via extensive but not exactly coherent compilations.

Three Dog Night- One, Easy To Be Hard, Eli's Coming: Along with Creedence Clearwater Revival, one of the preeminent singles groups of the late 1960s and early 1970s. TDN's hits were mostly covers, and their transformation of Harry Nilsson's quiet One to a soul-rock extravaganza was magnificent. Easy To Be Hard, from the Broadway musical Hair, is filled with passion. Eli's Coming, written by the great songwriter Laura Nyro, is effectively eerie and was a hit at a time when Nyro was on a songwriting hot streak in terms of hit singles for other artists, such as Barbra Streisand (Stoney End), Blood, Sweat & Tears (And When I Die) and the 5th Dimension (Save the Country).

Johnny Thunder- Loop De Loop: Cute pop song. The name of the artist is not to be confused with the later Kinks song, and the song is not to be confused with the long-unreleased Beach Boys song. (I'm being a mite facetious here.).

Johnny Tillotson- Poetry in Motion, Without You, It Keeps Right On A-Hurtin', Talk Back Trembling Lips: Pleasant pop, and the rhythmic last of these hits is my favourite amongst them.

The Tokens- The Lion Sleeps Tonight: Some of the most striking vocalizing on a pop song of all time, and beautifully rhythmic as well. In striking Living Stereo on RCA Victor. Based on the African folk song Winoweh.

The Tornadoes- Telstar: Wild, wacky instrumental from England, courtesy of the very eccentric producer Joe Meek, who progressed from eccentricity to extreme mental illness to murdering his landlady and then committing suicide.

The Toys- A Lover's Concerto: Yes, the song is based on a Bach composition, but what I mainly hear is a very effective imitation of the Motown sound.

The Trashmen- Surfin' Bird: A song that will either get one dancing and jumping, or running out of the listening area screaming. Wild doesn't begin to describe this.

The Troggs- Wild Thing, Love is All Around: The first of these is a classic garage rock hit, but I've heard it so many times that its appeal for me has declined. The second is an effective ballad that I still enjoy, but I wish the recording quality was better.

Doris Troy-Just One Look: A passionate early 1960s Atlantic Records soul hit that was also covered effectively, and very differently, by the British group The Hollies. Linda Ronstadt also scored a hit with the song. Troy's hit was on an Atlantic stereo LP of the same name, but the song was never officially released in stereo, to my knowledge. Troy went on later to record some songs for the Beatles' Apple Records. She also sang backup on Pink Floyd's sonic masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon.

The Turtles- It Ain't Me Babe, Happy Together, She'd Rather Be With Me, Elenore, You Showed Me: One of my top-10 favourite groups of the 1960s with some of the best climactic choruses any group produced in their songs. Like Wild Thing by The Troggs, Happy Together has been heard a great deal since it hit #1 in 1967, but that song has never lost its freshness. My favourite of their songs, To See The Sun, is a psychedelic masterpiece, but it wasn't even released as a single or on an album during the group's existence, although I admit I don't think it would have hit the top-10. Also very effective was You Showed Me, a drastically slowed down and eerie take on an early Byrds song.

The Tymes- So Much In Love; Wonderful, Wonderful: Two glorious, wistful hits from this soul group on the famed Philadelphia-based Parkway label.

And now we're at the end of the T list. Next, the U and V lists. We're getting very close to the end of this series of top-10 hits.