The 1960s top-10 review part 47

We now continue with the T list of 1960s top-tenners, some of which are timeless and others...not. But first a note:

I've been spending some time creating chart-based playlists on YouTube Music, which provides access not only to the music on that streaming service, but other music from YouTube itself. One of my more recent playlists is Top 10s in mostly stereo: The 1950s.

For that playlist, I endeavoured to include as many top-10 1950s hits in stereo as possible, whether true stereo or digitally extracted stereo (DES) from a variety of YouTube channels. The results of the latter range from a somewhat more refined version of the old Capitol Records Duophonic fake stereo process, in which voices and instruments were subjected to a doubling effect delay; to songs that suspiciously sound like they were combined with more recent karaoke recordings; to sublime mixes that you'd swear were recorded in true stereo at the time. One of the channels (some stuff to share) features songs from the massively good series of Hit Parade Records/Eric Records CDs, and another standout is a mix of Doris Day's Que Sera Sera provided by the StrangeLoves VoodooStereo MixTures channel. Absolutely outstanding. Another example of audiophile bliss is the rare true stereo version of Day's Everybody Loves A Lover, from 1958. Why this hi-fi wonder is rare (the mono version is much more commonly available) I'll never know. It sounds as good as the rare stereo version of Chances Are by Johnny Mathis. Kudos to the engineers of the time at Columbia Records.

I'm so pleasantly surprised by the quality of the top-10 hits of the 1950s that I'm somewhat considering that as my next series after the top-10s of the 1960s is complete. But I may head elsewhere.

And now to the T list:

Johnnie Taylor - Who's Making Love: Wonderfully wild, and this pretty much defined the sound of the Stax label following the passing of Otis Redding (who defined the sound of the label up to 1967) and the end of Stax/Volt's affiliation with Atlantic Records in 1968 in acrimonious circumstances. Why acrimonious? Stax's Jim Stewart was too trusting, and the arrangement he signed with Atlantic gave the latter complete ownership of the label's recordings. I have a feeling that after Stax went off on its own, they wanted to get away from their classic sound to distinguish it from its Atlantic-affiliated period, and get more contemporary in the process. Taylor's recording is a stellar example of the new sound.

The T-Bones- No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach's In): Groovy instrumental taken from an Alka Seltzer commercial.

Nino Tempo and April Stevens - Deep Purple: A charming middle-of-the-road pop hit, powered by harmonica. (I couldn't resist dropping in the current marketing term "powered by," nowadays used instead of "sponsored by" or "supported by."). It's an old song. A somewhat eccentric version was recorded by Brian Wilson for the ultimately unreleased Beach Boys Adult/Child.

The Temptations- My Girl, Beauty Is Only Skin Deep, (I Know) I'm Losing You, All I Need, You're My Everything, I Wish It Would Rain, Cloud Nine, I'm Gonna Make You Love Me (with Diana Ross and the Supremes), Run Away Child, Running Wild; I Can't Get Next To You: In my opinion, Motown's best group, whether it's the purely soulful version with David Ruffin and Eddie Kendricks; or the psychedelic soul with Ruffin's replacement Dennis Edwards and produced by the great Norman Whitfield. They're kind of like Motown's version of The Rolling Stones.

Joe Tex-Hold What You've Got, Skinny Legs and All: A fun, scrappy singer with fun, scrappy songs. His recordings, for some reason, are available on loads of compilations on streaming sites.

B.J. Thomas- I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry, Hooked On A Feeling, Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head: Thomas was one of those singers I listened to when I was a kid, particularly the latter two songs, which are examples of stellar pop sung by a superb vocalist. Sadly, the first of these songs — a cover of the well-known Hank Williams weeper — while very soulful, was rather crudely recorded, and was released officially only in mono and fake stereo. A little strange for a song from 1966, but not uncommon.

Next time: Carla Thomas and others.