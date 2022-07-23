The 1960s top-10 review part 46

We now press on to the end of the S list of top-10 hits of the 1960s, but first a follow-up recommendation:

I just finished David Leaf's extensive book God Only Knows: The Story of Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys and the California Myth, a reissue and huge expansion of the 1978 book The Beach Boys and the California Myth.

The new edition has what I consider to be a record amount of introductions and codas, but it's all to the good. Brian Wilson, the immensely talented mastermind of the Beach Boys' greatest songs and productions, is a very complex person, and this book brings us a great deal closer to appreciating and understanding him, particularly as Leaf became Brian's close friend and project collaborator in the years since the publication of the original book.

And now to the S list:

Barbra Streisand- People: Nice song, and it's heavily identified with her, but in the 1960s, she was largely singing songs from movies and Broadway shows, and standards. She would have much greater chart success in the 1970s with more contemporary material, beginning with the more rockish Stoney End, written by the great Laura Nyro.

String-A-Longs-Wheels: A fun instrumental which has a 1950s feel. This could become my 1960s go-to song for walking exercises— just as the Blackbyrds' song Walking In Rhythm is my 1970s go-to song for walking exercises.

Sunrays- I Live For The Sun: I'm cheating here, as this song only hit #51 on the pop charts. But, even though it's a blatant copy of the Beach Boys sound, it has such a good-time feel that it deserved to chart higher. And the reason this song was a blatant copy of the Beach Boys sound is because the song was produced as an act of revenge by Murry Wilson, the father of Beach Boys Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, after he was fired by the group as their manager the year before.

The Supremes- Where Did Our Love Go, Baby Love, Come See About Me, Stop! In The Name of Love, Back In My Arms Again, I Hear A Symphony, My World Is Empty Without You, Love Is Like An Itching In My Heart, You Can't Hurry Love, You Keep Me Hangin' On, Love Is Here And Now You're Gone, The Happening, Reflections, In And Out of Love, Love Child, I'm Gonna Make You Love Me (with the Temptations), I'm Livin' In Shame, Someday We'll Be Together: Absolutely staggering success — chart-wise, the Supremes were Motown's Beatles, not only because of the group comprised of main singer Diana Ross along with Florence Ballard and Mary Wilson (and later Cindy Birdsong replacing Ballard) but because of the production and writing skills of Holland, Dozier and Holland. When that trio left Motown and later formed the labels Invictus and Hot Wax, the top-10s came with much less frequency for the female trio. Still, the last of these hits, a cover of an older song, was the perfect ending to Ross's time with the Supremes. On the other hand, it could also be identified as Ross's first solo hit, as there are no other Supremes on Someday We'll Be Together, according to accounts.

The Surfaris- Wipe Out: Cool surf instrumental with a very attention-grabbing start.

The Syndicate of Sound-Little Girl: A very accessible garage band-type hit.

And now to the T list:

• The Tams- What Kind Of Fool (Do You Think I Am): Okay song from what is called the Beach Music genre (not to be confused with Beach Boys-type music), the type of music (danceable light soul) popular amongst those who frequent beaches in North and South Carolina. By all means, avoid the re-recorded version of this song — the grainy vocal is kind of annoying.

Johnnie Taylor and more from the T list.