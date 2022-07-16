We now progress towards the completion of the S list of top-10 hits from the 1960s.

But first, a high recommendation for David Leaf's book God Only Knows: The Story Of Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys and the California Myth, a somewhat retitled long overdue reissue of one of the first books about the group, originally released in 1978 and just recently re-released with an extensive series of introductions and tributes, and an extremely extensive update to the present day. It's a both loving and unflinching look at the legacy of Brian and the group, and its longtime internal conflicts. Leaf says he was prompted to rerelease the book when a fan excitedly told him he acquired the long out-of-print version for $500. Leaf felt fans should be able to acquire the book for a great deal less, and I got it for a mere $10 via a Kindle download.

I'm now at the end of the original book, and I look forward to reading the updates.

And now to the S list.

The Statler Brothers- Flowers On The Wall: There were plenty of superb country songs in the 1960s, but a lot of those that hit the charts were too cornpone for my tastes. This song is fun, accessible country that is nowhere near cornpone, but does verge on novelty. Still, any song that mentions my childhood favourite TV personality Captain Kangaroo has a warm place in my heart.

Steam- Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye: A very cool, funky and rocking song that is all too well known to sports fans who love to mock the losing team at the end of a playoff series.

Steppenwolf- Born To Be Wild, Magic Carpet Ride, Rock Me: Some of the best classic rock of the late 1960s. For those who believe they have heard Born To Be Wild too many times, whether on radio or in movies with men who are going through midlife crises and decide to hop on a motorcycle with their friends to relive their rowdy days, listen to the mono 45 RPM mix. It has a pleasing grunginess — the stereo version is still good and has punch, but it's a bit too clean.

Connie Stevens- Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb) (with Edward Byrnes), Sixteen Reasons: Cute early 1960s pop, but I give my highest recommendation to her early 1970s Thom Bell-produced single Keep Growing Strong. That song later became a massive hit for the sweet soul group The Stylistics (also produced by Bell) under its original title Betcha By Golly Wow. Somehow, Stevens' record company didn't think the original title would fly. I love the Stylistics' version, but Stevens' original has a certain youthful sounding innocence that I love.

Ray Stevens- Ahab, the Arab; Gitarzan: Superbly fun novelty records, but my favourites are the touching and more serious Everything Is Beautiful, which I remember hearing as a kid; and the immortal The Streak. Those two 1970s hits reached the top of the charts.

Billy Stewart-Summertime: One of the best soul hits of the 1960s, a funky scatting version of the Gershwin standard. But my favourite Stewart songs are the even more soulful I Do Love You (#26) and Cross My Heart (an unjustified #86). Stewart sadly died in a car accident in early 1970.

Strawberry Alarm Clock- Incense and Peppermints: A great hit that has the distinction of being psychedelic and sunshiny pop at the same time. Strangely for a song from late 1967, the song was only officially released in mono and fake stereo in the day. However, the great team of engineers at Eric Records who devote countless hours to converting mono recordings to true stereo did a superb digital extraction job on this song.

Next time: Barbra Streisand and the end of the S list.