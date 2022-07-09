The 1960s top-10 review part 44

And now onward with the S list of 1960s successes.

Percy Sledge- When A Man Loves A Woman: Pretty good, fairly intense soul, but I'm a little fatigued with this song, both because it's been overplayed over the decades and because of its muddy, somewhat distorted mono sound. And it's even worse in fake stereo, as released on the album of the same name deceptively designated as "stereo" by Atlantic Records.

Sly and the Family Stone- Dance to the Music, Everyday People, Hot Fun in the Summertime: Some of the best, most optimistic funk-rock-pop of the 1960s. And as his drug intake increased, Sly Stone's music became darker in the 1970s.

Millie Small- My Boy Lollipop: The United States is introduced here to the wonderful world of ska, sung by a most distinct vocalist. Rod Stewart was rumoured to have played the harmonica part, but he has denied it and a musician named Pete Hogman has said he played the part. The song was originally an American rhythm and blues hit in 1956 by Barbie Gaye.

Smith- Baby It's You: This hit featuring vocalist Gayle McCormick is a radically rearranged cover version of the famous Shirelles song, played in a fairly funky way and vocalized in a big, raucous way.

O.C. Smith- Little Green Apples: This is one of the few songs I remember hearing as a kid in the late 1960s, and it just gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling, thanks to Smith's intimate vocal stylings and the imagery of the lyrics.

Joanie Sommers- Johnny Get Angry: A typical early 1960s girl group-type hit, but with pleasingly eccentric instrumentation.

Sonny and Cher/Sonny (Bono): I Got You Babe, Baby Don't Go, The Beat Goes on, Laugh At Me: The first of these, a well-loved song over the decades, was the most perfect recreation of the Phil Spector Wall of Sound — producer Bono had worked with Spector and Cher sang on some Spector recordings. The second of these hits was actually recorded first, and has a rather muddy folk-pop sound (it has also been issued in mono and fake stereo). The Beat Goes On is a very lively song filled with eccentric imagery. Laugh At Me is Sonny's defence of having long hair. Pretty much a novelty song.

Jimmy Soul- If You Wanna Be Happy: Giddy fun.

Soul Survivors-Expressway To Your Heart: Great soul-pop with a unique rhythm.

Sounds Orchestral- Cast Your Fate To The Wind: This British group produced a beautifully haunting cover of the original Vince Guaraldi song, which hit #22. Of course, Guaraldi is most famous for his quirky and haunting music for the deservedly perennial A Charlie Brown Christmas TV special.

Spanky and Our Gang- Sunday Will Never Be the Same: This glorious, wonderful, joy-inducing song, along with Lazy Day (#14) is among my favourite songs of the decade. The group that mostly closely resembles this one is the Mamas and the Papas, and I prefer the two songs mentioned above to the best of the more famous group, even California Dreamin'. By the way, the versions of these two hits on the late 1960s Spanky and our Gang greatest hits collections have interesting added overdubs, and is a fun alternative to the original hit versions. These songs are available in original 45 RPM mono, original stereo and the stereo "Greatest Hits" mixes on their Complete Mercury Recordings collection.

Dusty Springfield- Wishin' and Hopin', You Don't Have To Say You Love Me, Son Of A Preacher Man: The epitome of 1960s female white soul pop, but sung in a uniquely delicate, fragile way.

Terry Stafford-Suspicion: The decision not to release Elvis Presley's far superior (this hit version imitates Elvis's style) 1962 version as a single that year remains baffling. Of course, Elvis later hit #1 with another suspicion-themed song, Suspicious Minds.

Edwin Starr- Twenty-Five Miles: Wonderfully raucous Motown hit with great horn stabs. I like it even better than Starr's most famous hit, War. For raucousness, Starr might be considered Motown's version of Wilson Pickett.

Next time: The Statler Brothers and others.