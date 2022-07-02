The 1960s top-10 review part 43

We now continue with the S list of 1960s rock, soul, country and adult contemporary hits that crossed over to the Billboard pop charts.

Shep and the Limelites- Daddy's Home: Superb doo-wop and a touching sequel to the Heartbeats' 1950s hit A Thousand Miles Away.

Allan Sherman- Hello Mudduh, Hello Fadduh!- A song I and many other kids who felt homesick at sleepaway camp identified with for years, as the singer portrays his summer away from home as a horror show as a means to be picked up and transported home. I wonder if the future members of Lynyrd Skynyrd were influenced by this song's "Leonard Skinner." According to Quora, their founding drummer Bob Burns, as featured in the band documentary If I Leave Here Tomorrow, was a fan of the song before the group encountered their actual teacher of the same name. The latter was the more direct influence on the group name.

Bobby Sherman- Little Woman, La La La (If I Had You): A late 1960s teen idol (just before David Cassidy became an even bigger teen idol thanks to The Partridge Family TV show and hits) with some pretty punchy songs. Not a critics' favourite, though

The Shirelles - Will You Love Me Tomorrow, Dedicated To The One I Love, Mama Said, Baby It's You, Soldier Boy, Foolish Little Girl: On the other hand, this early 1960s girl group is a critics' favourite and for good reason, they produced wonderfully sweet songs that are not over-the-top syrupy. The Shirelles were the superstars of the then-new Scepter label until Dionne Warwick came aboard.

The Shocking Blue- Venus: The start of the late 1960s, early 1970s Dutch invasion of songs that crossed over onto the charts of other European countries and North America. I like the song, although it was always my opinion the lead vocals veered towards harshness. And I far prefer this hit to the overly busy and even more harsh and busy cover version by Bananarama. Surprisingly, at least officially, this 1969 song was never released in true stereo, just mono and fake stereo. Of course, there have been numerous mono-to-stereo digital extractions (DES) in recent years, most notably by the masters of DES at Eric Records. (A sample can be heard at ericrecords.com/htf_18.html.) Oh, and by the way, Venus borrows heavily from The Banjo Song by The Big Three, a group that featured Mama Cass before she joined the Mamas and Papas.

Troy Shondell-This Time: The most notable thing about this 1961 hit is that it was apparently tradition for those recording at producer Chip Moman's American Sound Studios to sing the song, which was written by Moman. One of those giving it a stab was Elvis Presley, during his fabled January 1969 Memphis sessions, which produced his best music in years.

The Silkie- You've Got To Hide Your Love Away: An excellent, and more urgent in tone, cover version of the Beatles Help album classic, which is a near-Beatles recording in itself as John Lennon was the producer, Paul McCartney played guitar and George Harrison played tambourine.

Simon & Garfunkel- The Sounds of Silence, Homeward Bound, I Am A Rock, Mrs. Robinson, The Boxer: All timeless classics of two-man harmony and exquisite lyrics, and for those of you reading asking, "hey, where's that monumental standard Bridge Over Troubled Water?", that hit in February 1970. "Missed (the 1960s) by that much!" as Maxwell Smart would say.

Frank Sinatra - Strangers In the Night, That's Life, Somethin' Stupid with daughter Nancy Sinatra: People I know love the first and third songs, which both went to #1. But according to books about Sinatra, he hated both songs and mocked them during the sessions. Session drummer Hal Blaine wistfully remembered Strangers, not because of the song itself, but because the session took place the day before Blaine's good friend Jan Berry (of Jan and Dean) had the near-fatal car accident that changed the singer-songwriter-producer's life. Regarding Somethin Stupid', Frank sang his part like a duck before doing it properly.

Nancy Sinatra- These Boots Are Made for Walkin', How Does That Grab You Darlin', Sugar Town, Somethin' Stupid with father Frank Sinatra: Ultra mid-1960s hip music, but my favourite song of hers is the eerie, offbeat and not very commercial duet with songwriter Lee Hazlewood, Some Velvet Morning. I have had that song on repeat at times. Sinatra and I used to follow each other on Twitter, but I made the mistake of gently and politely rebutting her on a political matter, and she blocked me. I wish her all the best, nevertheless.

Next time: Percy Sledge and others.