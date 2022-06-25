The 1960s top-10 review part 42

We now continue with the S list of sometimes superb and, in some cases, silly songs from the sixties, but first a couple of notes.

The Internet is blowing up, at least amongst Beach Boys fans on various Beach Boys and general music forums, over the latest release by the longtime California-based band, an expanded and revised version of the mega successful Sounds of Summer greatest hits collection that came out in 2003.

The issue with the set, available in one-disc and three-disc versions, is the 24 new remixes applied to the songs on the larger set, including digitally extracted stereo mixes from mono of Surfin' Safari, I Get Around and Good Vibrations, powered up and radically different mixes of deeper tracks like Marcella, You Need A Mess of Help to Stand Alone and Let Us Go On This Way and, to my ears, a majestic and improved mix of Dennis Wilson's poignant Baby Blue, from the 1979 L.A. Album, which some say has too much hiss in parts.

Fans on these forums are divided over the mixing choices, the quality of the mono-to-stereo digital extractions, and whether the album should be directed towards younger new fans or longtime devotees.

As for me, I like the collection, particularly Baby Blue and a new edit of the unfinished Can't Wait Too Long, from 1968. Of course, diehards like me are waiting for the next box set chronicling the late-1971-1972 period of the Beach Boys' recorded legacy.

And, as I write this Monday June 20, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is celebrating his 80th birthday. To my mind, the most creative guy in musical history should have received as much attention (magazine covers, etc.) as Paul McCartney, who celebrated his 80th June 18. Nevertheless, some very prominent musicians are featured on two birthday videos for Brian. I feature a link to one of those.

And now to the S list:

Neil Sedaka- Oh! Carol, Stairway To Heaven, Calendar Girl; Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, Next Door To An Angel: Prime early 1960s pop from one of the most talented and appealing singer-songwriters of the past 60-plus years. And, of course, he made a huge chart comeback in the mid 1970s. Quite often, Sedaka performs mini-concerts, which can be seen on his Twitter feed, and tells the stories behind his most famous songs, and deep cuts as well.

The Seekers- I'll Never Find Another You, Georgy Girl: Not to be confused with the 1970s group The New Seekers. This group, with wonderful lead singer Judith Durham, was primarily folk-pop, but Georgy Girl paints a giddy picture of swingin' '60s London, Carnaby Street and all.

The Sensations- Let Me In: You want giddy? This is giddy, early 1960s pop style.

The Serendipity Singers- Don't Let The Rain Come Down (Crooked Little Man)- Fairly pleasant folk-pop, but a bit on the hokey side for 2022 ears.

Shadows of Knight-Gloria: Pretty good cover by this American band, but the Van Morrison-Them punky original reigns supreme.

The Shangri-Las- Remember (Walkin' in the Sand), Leader of the Pack, I Can Never Go Home Anymore: The toughest girl group of the 1960s sang some of the most dramatic, apocalyptic songs ever written — devastating break-ups, deaths, even, by some interpretations, trauma following a sexual assault (Past, Present and Future). Listen to their whole catalogue.

Del Shannon-Runaway, Hats off To Larry, Keep Searchin' (We'll Follow The Sun): Excellent and slightly off-kilter and tense early 1960s pop-rock. Sadly, Shannon died of suicide at the age of 50.

Dee Dee Sharp-Mashed Potato Time, Gravy (For My Mashed Potatoes, Ride!, Do the Bird: Wonderful, joyous soul pop from this Cameo-Parkway label artist. In fact, one of my favourite tracks from this label is the fun Slow Twistin', a duet with Chubby Checker and Sharp. Still, my favourite of her solo songs is the ultra-souful I Really Love You, which musically reminds me a bit of the Four Tops' very dramatic Ask The Lonely.

Next time: Shep and the Limelites and others.