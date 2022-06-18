The 1960s top-10 review part 41

We now proceed with the S list of smashing songs from the sixties, but first a little invite:

For those who subscribe to the streaming service YouTube Music, I've created playlists of chart hits based on the Billboard book Across the Charts, which covers the top 100 pop, rhythm and blues, adult contemporary and "bubbling under" (as in below the top 100) hits of the 1960s; and 1950s and 1970s pop chart hits from the Billboard book Top Pop 100. Look under Community Playlists and my name when searching for Across the Charts and Top Pop 100: 1950s and Top Pop 100: 1970s. Listening to both has been a great deal of fun for me.

And now to the S list:

SSgt Barry Sadler- The Ballad of the Green Berets: Even at the start of what became heavy-scale protests of the Vietnam War, this celebration of the U.S. Army Special forces (the Green Berets) — according to some lists — was the biggest hit of 1966. Sadler's life did not go too well after this became massive — his leg was injured in a booby trap in Vietnam, and he was shot in the head while being robbed at his home in 1988, resulting in brain damage, according to the aforementioned Top Pop 100 book. Sadler died in 1989 of heart failure at the age of 49.

Safaris- Image of A Girl: Excellent doo-wop with a yearning and eerie sound.

Crispian St. Peters- The Pied Piper: Great pop song from a British artist, with a thrilling chorus. In fact, on one badly mastered CD, the chorus was twice as loud as the verses, causing me to rush the lower the volume.

Kyu Sakamoto- Sukiyaki: A beautifully lush Japanese-language recording that I'm shocked was not released in stereo, at least at the time. I link here to a digitally extracted stereo mix. Tragically, Sakamoto was one of 520 people killed in a Japan Airlines crash in 1985 — he was 43. I remember hearing the sad news at the time. On a more positive note, the disco group A Taste of Honey had a top-10 hit with an English-language version of the song in 1981.

Sam and Dave- Soul Man, I Thank You: One of the two best soul duo groups of the 1960s (the other was James and Bobby Purify), and they were so dynamic on stage it was said their Stax-Volt colleagues did not want to follow them. Shocking that the very well-known Hold On! I'm A Comin' only hit #21 on the pop charts.

Sam the Sham and The Pharaohs- Wooly Bully, Little Red Ridin' Hood: Novelties with a Tex-Mex, garage rock feel.

The Sandpipers- Guantanamera: One of many soft-voice groups of the 1960s with an exotic-sounding hit. Very relaxing.

Mongo Santamaria- Watermelon Man: Very cool, swaggering hit. Always fun to listen to, and written by the jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

Freddie Scott-Hey, Girl: Nice soul hit, although the singer's voice is somewhat limited. I first heard this song as covered by Donny Osmond, one of many of Donny's hits included on the K-Tel album Donny Osmond Superstar, which our family had and which I listened to numerous times. Donny's voice has a much bigger range.

Jack Scott- What In The World's Come Over You, Burning Bridges: Nice songs that Elvis Presley could have done as well. My favourite of Scott's was the 1958 top-10 hit Goodbye Baby, which I love singing along to.

Linda Scott-I've Told Every Little Star, Don't Bet Money Honey: Very cute and appealing. Highly recommended.

The Searchers- Love Potion Number Nine: Probably the second best 1960s Liverpool, England group after the Beatles. This is a fun cover of the late 1950s Clovers hit, but really, check out their whole Pye Records catalogue from 1963 to 1967. A wonderful group with an effervescent sound.

Next time: Neil Sedaka and others.