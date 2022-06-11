The 1960s top-10 review part 40

We now continue and conclude the R list of the 1960s' most popular pop hits. But first a note:

The announcement seems to have come about the next Beach Boys box set chronicling parts of their career with remastered original releases, a veritable treasure trove of unreleased songs, and alternate and live versions of what was released. The next set (so far untitled), focusing on the 1971-1972 Carl and The Passions-So Tough and Holland sessions, is apparently set for release this fall. Hopefully, there will be no delays as took place with the superb Feel Flows box set of 1969-71 recordings.

In the meantime, Beach Boys fans can look forward to the latest of their many greatest hits releases- a remastering and expansion of the mega-selling Sounds of Summer set, this time in single and 3-CD versions. Several songs have been remixed, including some in digitally extracted stereo from the original mono. This one's coming out June 17, and as far as I know, when it comes to Beach Boys hits sets, there's usually no delays. I will buy this one.

And now to the end of the R list.

The Ronettes- Be My Baby: This was perhaps the epitome of Phil Spector's Wall of Sound-production style hits — powerful, exuberant, propulsive, with Ronnie Spector's beautifully yearning vocals. Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, who I believe far surpassed Phil Spector legacy-wise (and, of course, Brian is a much nicer person), nevertheless worshipped this song from the moment he heard it, and had it on repeat for decades. A better endorsement one could not find.

Ronny & The Daytonas- G.T.O.: Obviously influenced by the Beach Boys' car songs (as were Terry Melcher's and Bruce Johnston's Rip Chords), but in lesser fidelity. Still fun.

The Rooftop Singers- Walk Right In: Slightly starchy folk-pop, but I have a feeling the terrific swinging guitar intro influenced many other songs.

David Rose- The Stripper: Bombastic and kind of funny instrumental that's supposed to emulate some bump and grind.

Rosie and the Originals- Angel Baby: Nice but somewhat off-kilter girl group-type hit.

Billy Joe Royal-Down in the Boondocks: Great song. Quite interesting instrumentally, and Royal's earnest vocals remind me of Gene Pitney's singing style.

Royal Guardsmen- Snoopy Vs. The Red Baron: Fun novelty song about the Peanuts pet with a bit of the hit Hang On Sloopy (not Snoopy) thrown in instrumentally as an in-joke.

Ruby and the Romantics- Our Day Will Come: Another nicely yearning girl-group type hit, later covered by the Carpenters as part of their oldies medley on their Now and Then album. The group also had a #48 hit with one of my favourite songs, the much-covered When You're Young And In Love.

David Ruffin- My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me): A great opening salvo for the very soulful but highly troubled Ruffin, after he was ejected from The Temptations. His other solo hits were not nearly as distinctive.

Jimmy Ruffin- What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted: David Ruffin's brother sings on what may well be the best song ever released by Motown. An utterly soulful masterpiece that never gets old.

Merrilee Rush- Angel Of The Morning: A somewhat spooky but great pop song. Surprisingly, this 1968 song was released in the day only in mono and fake stereo. But, a crucial point — the fake stereo employed here was Mercury Records' method, which was light but extensive echo on one speaker, which I always felt was one of the least objectionable ways of simulating stereo. That method also enhances the somewhat psychedelic and spooky feel of the song, and always fools my ears into thinking it's true stereo. The eventually released actual stereo mix lacks some overdubs and is more dry sounding.

Bobby Rydell- We Got Love, Wild One, Swingin' School, Volare, The Cha-Cha-Cha, Forget Him: Rydell transcended the teen idol label applied to the Frankies and the Tommys of the late 1950s and early 1960s. He was very effective with both teen and adult pop, but his best moment in my estimation was the hit Forget Him, one of the better pop songs of the pre-Beatles 1960s and one of the best on the Cameo-Parkway label. Sadly, Rydell passed away earlier this year after many decades of entertaining his many devoted fans.

Mitch Ryder And The Detroit Wheels- Jenny Take A Ride, Devil With A Blue Dress On & Good Golly Miss Molly, Sock It To Me-Baby: Frenetic, fast-paced, super charged songs and cover medleys best heard in their mono single mixes.

Next time:The S list.