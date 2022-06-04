The 1960s top-10 review part 39, featuring the Rolling Stones

We now continue with the R list of rockers (and ballads, and novelties, and...) that rip-roared up the Billboard charts during the 1960s, including, in this installment, the Rolling Stones.

Jeannie C. Riley- Harper Valley PTA: The most satisfying "attack on hypocrites" song ever created, written by the supreme country music storyteller Tom T. Hall (although I don't forgive Hall for his schlocky 1970s hit I Love). The song later inspired a movie and then a TV series featuring the lovely Barbara Eden.

Rip Chords- Hey Little Cobra: Obviously inspired by the Beach Boys' early car songs, this was another single my family happened to have for some mysterious reason. Nicely propulsive, and the group featured Terry Melcher (future co-writer and producer of the Beach Boys' #1 hit Kokomo, and numerous other credits) and soon-to-be Beach Boy from 1965 to 1972, and from 1978 onward Bruce Johnston, whose distinctive voice is heard on this song.

Johnny Rivers- Memphis, Mountain of Love, Seventh Son, Secret Agent Man, Poor Side of Town, Baby I Need Your Lovin', The Tracks of My Tears: The first few of these are good-time songs in a sort-of live setting, and the latter few are quality ballads, including two Motown covers. My favourite of his songs, the gorgeous Summer Rain, just missed the top-10, hitting #14. By the way, my family also happened to have the Secret Agent Man single.

The Rivieras- California Sun: Fun and hyperactive.

Marty Robbins- Don't Worry: Robbins hit a peak pop-chart wise with the ultra-famous sad story cowboy song El Paso in late 1959, and his one big 1960s pop hit was famous for having an early example of guitar distortion. Another song released the same year, Chuck Berry's Come On (one of my favourites of his), also has distortion, but I believe that was a mastering defect and not intentional.

Tommy Roe- Sheila, Everybody, Sweet Pea, Hooray For Hazel, Dizzy, Jam Up Jelly Tight: Roe varied from Buddy Holly-inspired rock (Sheila) to folk (Everybody) to pure, bouncy pop (the rest of these songs) with quite distinctive instrumental sounds.

Julie Rogers-The Wedding: Notwithstanding the top-10 status of this song, I had never heard it and, as a result, I listened to it while writing this column. Nice song, but a bit of a '50s hangover in terms of style even as it hit in late 1964. Wonderful singing.

The First Edition with Kenny Rogers- Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In); Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town: First, it's funny how these recordings were made available on any fly-by-night company's CDs. The first of these was mild psychedelia, the second of these was a somewhat unsettling story song and a precursor for Rogers' country-pop solo career.

And now, the Rolling Stones:

Time Is On My Side: One of the first songs to really establish the Stones' 1960s style, although Mick Jagger's over the top 1964 TV performance of it on the Ed Sullivan Show apparently almost got them tanked from future appearances. Another version of that story has it that Sullivan was repulsed by the Stones' supposedly unkempt appearance. However, they did appear on the show many more times, up to 1969. Funnily enough, the top-10 U.S. single was the duller and muddier (to my ears) version that begins with a mournful organ and was recorded and only mixed in mono in England. The more well-known version was mixed in mono and stereo at Chess Studios in Chicago, begins with a stinging guitar part, and was a UK album track.

The Last Time- Beautifully ragged.

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction- Of course, one of the landmark recordings of the 1960s which established the Stones as superstars. But avoid the stereo mix released in the 1980s, it's interesting to hear but reveals too much of the song's innards and changes its feel.

Get Off My Cloud- An early example of punk, to my ears.

As Tears Go By-This song is thought of by some as being inspired by the strings of the Beatles' Yesterday, which was #1 in the States, but the song was actually previously released with a different arrangement in 1964, with Mick Jagger's soon-to-be-girlfriend Marianne Faithfull singing.

19th Nervous Breakdown- A superb Stones rocker with provocative lyrics and a very innovative arrangement. Early CDs featured a weird distorted sound during the instrumental opening, but that has since been fixed.

Paint It, Black- A more exotic sound for a rocker with great lyrical imagery. Superb drumming by Charlie Watts.

Mother's Little Helper- A pretty provocative song about some people's need for an, um, nerves settler. Strangely, this song was only in mono and fake stereo for decades in the U.S., while it was available in stereo from the start when it was track #1 on the U.K. Aftermath album.

Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?- On the other hand, this song, with wonderful distortion, has only officially been available in mono and fake stereo. There's an unofficial stereo mix out there. I love their performance of it on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Ruby Tuesday- The Stones get sweeter.

Jumpin' Jack Flash- In every way, from that great instrumental opening to the overall performance, one of the best singles of the 1960s.

Honky Tonk Woman- Beautifully sleazy and sloppy, and a preview of the Stones' 1970s sound.

Next time: The Ronettes and others.