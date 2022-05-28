The 1960s top-10 review part 38

We now continue with the P (and then Q and R) list of the most popular songs of the 1960s.

Procol Harum- A Whiter Shade of Pale: One of the most beautiful songs ever created, with a wonderfully mournful sound and a stupendous Ray Charles-like vocal by Gary Brooker, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap - Woman, Woman; Young Girl, Lady Willpower, Over You, This Girl Is A Woman Now: Fun horn-driven songs with near operatic vocals, but for me, Over You stands out from the others. Our family somehow had the original 1968 Columbia single, and I loved it upon first listen. It has more emotion and musical tension than the others, in my view.

James and Bobby Purify- I'm Your Puppet: Superb, punchy soul, but I implore you, dear music fans, get a compilation of their songs. Excellence abounds, particularly on the intense I Don't Want To Have To Wait, which is as good as any Stax-Volt label classic. Pity it didn't hit the Top 100.

We now jump briefly into the Q list.

? and the Mysterians- 96 Tears: Very cool Tex-Mex rock, which took years to get onto CD as it took a while for the ABKCO company to release its Cameo-Parkway label material.

See how brief the Q list was? Now we embark on the longer R list.

Randy and the Rainbows- Denise: Excellent latter-day doo-wop. Later covered breezily and excellently by Blondie, with a gender title change to Denis.

The (Young) Rascals- Good Lovin', Groovin', A Girl Like You, How Can I Be Sure, A Beautiful Morning, People Got To Be Free: This group began as the white soul part of the mostly Black soul Atlantic Records, and evolved to meld the soulful vocals with gorgeous pop, particularly on one of the earliest songs I heard in my life and which is still my favourite Rascals song, How Can I Be Sure. I still find it a slight irritant their their first greatest hits collection was released just before their third and last #1 hit, the socially conscious People Got To Be Free. That album should have been reissued with that song added.

The Rebels- Wild Weekend: A nice a-go-go instrumental with a great, chunky opening.

Otis Redding- (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay: Contemplative, introspective and poignant as it may have been the last song the soul legend recording before his death in a plane crash in December 1967 that also killed some members of the then-budding band the Bar-Kays. But listen to the rest of Redding's Volt/ Atlantic catalogue, including his long-unreleased material. That's an order!

Jim Reeves- He'll Have To Go: It's a sad coincidence that this is the second entry in a row in which the artist perished in a plane crash at a young age. Reeves had many great songs, and this hit was also covered by Elvis Presley in one of his very last studio recordings.

The Reflections- (Just Like) Romeo and Juliet: A nice respite from the last tragic two entries. This is a wonderfully giddy and timeless hit.

Diane Renay-Navy Blue: Also nicely giddy, which is my favourite mood for girl-group-type 1960s hits.

Paul Revere and the Raiders- Kicks, Hungry, Good Thing, Him Or Me — What's It Gonna Be?: Perhaps the most commercially successful band of the 1960s with a garage-band-type sound. Took a while for some of their hits to emerge in true stereo, surprisingly.

Righteous Brothers- You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling, Just Once In My Life, Unchained Melody, Ebb Tide, (You're My) Soul and Inspiration: The epitome of blue-eyed (as in white) soul and, along with the Ronettes' Be My Baby, the epitome of Phil Spector's famed (or infamous, considering what we now know about Spector) Wall of Sound. By the way, I watched a 1960s live TV performance by Righteous Brother Bobby Hatfield of what I consider to be the overplayed Unchained Melody. His performance is so astounding that I now see the song in a whole new light. I link to it here.

Next time: Jeannie C. Riley and others, and yes, the Rolling Stones will get their own "very special episode," or maybe just most of it.