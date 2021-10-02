We now resume with the top-10 hits of the 1960s, featuring artists and groups beginning with the letter C.

Richard Chamberlain- Theme From Dr. Kildare (Three Stars Will Shine Tonight): Chamberlain was primarily an actor, on the 1960s medical show Dr. Kildare and several acclaimed TV movies and mini-series in the 1970s and 1980s, including Shogun and The Thorn Birds. His singing, a fairly good croon, is not to my taste, although he should also be better known for singing the first version of Close to You, subsequently recorded by Dionne Warwick and then brought to #1 by Carpenters. As of this writing, Chamberlain is 87, and acted as recently as 2018.

Gene Chandler-Duke of Earl: This Chicago soul man's highest charting song is great fun, and has elements of soul as well as novelty, but I far prefer his more soul-oriented material, particularly Rainbow, I Fooled You This Time (especially), his duets with Barbara Acklin and the uptempo Groovy Situation. I had the pleasure of seeing Chandler several years ago at an oldies concert in Montreal. Chandler, now 84 as of this writing, had a street named after him in Chicago in 2016 for his music and philanthropic accomplishments.

Bruce Channel- Hey! Baby: A fun, strolling-style hit which a) became a big hit in 2016 by the Greek/Belgian DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and American producer/musician Diplo and b) was said to inspire the Beatles' first EMI single Love Me Do, owing to its harmonica sound, played by Delbert McClinton on the Channel hit. Guess this song is rather timeless.

The Chantay's- Pipeline: A great, moody surf instrumental. And yes, the apostrophe should not be included on the group's name, you punctuation nit-pickers out there — of which I am one — but that's the way the group is named.

Jimmy Charles- A Million to One: Plaintively sung in the doo-wop style. Quite nice early 1960s hit.

Ray Charles- Georgia On My Mind, One Mint Julep, Hit the Road Jack, Unchain My Heart, I Can't Stop Loving You, You Don't Know Me, You Are My Sunshine, Take These Chains From My Heart, Busted, Crying Time: Charles, one of the top-five soul artists of all time, is more highly acclaimed by the critics for his rawer Atlantic label recordings of the 1950s. But in the 1960s, on the ABC-Paramount label, Charles crossed over to the pop charts to a massive extent, with elaborately arranged ballads and elaborately arranged uptempo songs — Unchain My Heart is a standout. What really caused Ray to explode chartwise was his melding of country and soul, particularly on the album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, which spawned some successful singles and sequels. My only quibble with Charles' recordings is that in the late 1960s, his voice was recorded in a way that made it sound like he was on a telephone line. Some other 1960s artists were subjected to this as well, for reasons I don't know.

Ray Charles Singers -Love Me With All Your Heart: No, this overarranged, bland 1950s hangover has nothing to do with Ray Charles the soul singer, even though this vocal group recorded for a subsidiary of the soul singer's ABC-Paramount label. The Ray Charles here was originally Charles Raymond Offenberg, and I really wonder how soul singer Ray Charles reacted to the vocal group leader Ray Charles.

Chubby Checker- The Twist, Pony Time, Let's Twist Again, The Fly, The Twist, Slow Twistin' (with Dee Dee Sharp), Limbo Rock, Popeye the Hitchhiker: Yes, The Twist is included here twice because it went to #1 twice, in 1960 and late 1961. Checker, who I had the pleasure of interviewing, produced a slew of fun dance hits, and also handled soul (the great Slow Twistin', my favourite Checker song), calypso and folk. As of this writing, Checker is 79 and still active.

Next time: Cher and others.