The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 8

We now resume the list of top-10 hits of the 1960s, from artists and groups beginning with the letter C.

Glen Campbell-Wichita Lineman, Galveston: In my mind, those two late 1960s hits are amongst the best pop songs of the decade, particularly Wichita, which is perfectly arranged and beautifully sung and came from the pen of the great Jimmy Webb. Galveston, also written by Webb, is sung so dramatically and exuberantly that I always got the impression the vocal performance reflected Campbell's happiness with his success. (Speaking of Webb, his The Girl's Song by the 5th Dimension is a pop masterwork and should have been a huge single).

Freddie Cannon-Palisades Park: Speaking of exuberance, that's reflected in pretty much all of Cannon's most famous songs. This one, which nicely evokes the amusement parks of old, was written by Gong Show creator Chuck Barris and was covered, to not bad but not fantastic effect, by The Beach Boys on their 1976 15 Big Ones album.

The Capitols-Cool Jerk: One of the most exuberant (there's that word again) dance songs of the 1960s, so well regarded that it's been used in several movies.

The Capris- There's a Moon Out Tonight: Doo-wop is not one of my all-time favourite musical genres, but this is one of the better songs, although it is rather crudely recorded. Maybe that's part of its charm — after all, I like crudely recorded ska, rocksteady and reggae songs from the 1960s and early 1970s better than those that have been slickly recorded.

The Caravelles- You Don't Have To Be A Baby To Cry: This song by a British female duo was cute, and hit in late 1963, just before the British invasion avalanche represented by the Beatles and their fellow countrymen.

Vikki Carr- It Must Be Him: Oh, man, I love this song. It's so kooky. The singer thinks she can get along without her man, but when the phone rings, one can picture her breaking furniture to answer it, in the very desperate hope that it's the object of affection in question on the line. And then it happens again, even as she's still trying to convince the listening audience that her man is no great shakes. I have a feeling this song would not past muster thematically in 2021.

Clarence Carter- Slip Away: One of the better soul men of the very late 1960s, uniquely mixing soul and raunch. Still, I prefer his nicely melodramatic story song Patches, a top-10 from 1970. As of this writing, Carter is now 85 years old.

Mel Carter-Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me: A song that I must have heard hundreds of times over the years. Quite Las Vegas-y, but nicely performed.

The Cascades- Rhythm of the Rain: The best song the Everly Brothers never did — a very nice approximation of that duo's style, and with rain sound effects to boot. It bothered me that this nicely produced song was not released in true stereo back in the day, but one can hear several Digitally Extracted Stereo remixes on YouTube.

Johnny Cash - A Boy Named Sue: Cash was at his best in the 1960s on his live recording at Folsom Prisom in 1968, and his voice seems a mite strained here a year later at San Quentin. But this story song of how a man named Sue by his father took revenge on the old man is hilarious. The song is available in bleeped and unbleeped versions. I prefer the latter, which is tame compared to a lot of today's music.

The Casinos- Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye- A wonderful revival of the doo-wop genre in 1967.

Chad and Jeremy- A Summer Song: At this point in their career, when they were on the World Artists label in the States, this British duo seemed to be reviving old songs or evoking earlier times, but they got much more interesting when signed to Columbia with songs like Distant Shores.

Next time: Richard Chamberlain and others.