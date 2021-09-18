The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 7

We now continue with the top-10 hits of the 1960s, with the last batch of artists and groups beginning with the letter B.

The Browns- The Old Lamplighter: A very early 1960s family country group with very soft harmonies, and very nice songs in beautiful early stereo sound. Very much like the similarly soft pop-oriented Fleetwoods group, who will be discussed at a later time.

Anita Bryant-Paper Roses, In My Little Corner of the World: Very much a hangover from the poppiest of 1950s pop. It's alright, but far from my favourite songs.

The Buckinghams- Kind Of A Drag, Don't You Care; Mercy, Mercy, Mercy: An extraordinarily fun mid-1960s pop-rock group from Chicago; and speaking of that city, this group was a bit of a precursor to the 1970s group Chicago, as both were produced by James William Guercio. The Buckinghams were much peppier, with powerful drumming and the stabbing horns I like in many 1960s hits, particularly on Don't You Care. Mercy, Mercy, Mercy is a fun and faster-paced vocal version of the Cannonball Adderley jazz crossover hit. Kind of A Drag is the poppiest of their hits.

Buffalo Springfield- For What It's Worth: One of the most important groups of the 1960s, with members who would go on to their own groups, and in the cases of Stephen Stills and Neil Young, superstardom. Their first two albums are highly regarded, although the first has been criticized for lacking in sound quality, and the second, Buffalo Springfield Again, is nearly a perfect album with several songs that could be described as cinematic. For What It's Worth, a protest song about the Sunset Strip curfew riots in the mid-1960s, had a nice mix of slinkiness musically and a somewhat ominous tone vocally. The song was actually added to a second pressing of the group's first album, replacing the song Baby Don't Scold Me. The sound quality of For What Its Worth was superior to the earlier songs, particularly Neil Young's Burned, which was never even in stereo.

Johnny Burnette - You're Sixteen: While Johnny Burnette and his brother Dorsey tore 'em up as the Johnny Burnette Rock 'N Roll Trio in the 1950s, Johnny turned to pop when he joined Liberty Records as a solo artist. His You're Sixteen was sung with his trademark jolly voice and was good fun. Tragically, Burnette died in a boating accident in 1964. In the 1970s, Ringo Starr had a huge solo hit with You're Sixteen, also sung in a jolly way, of course. By the way, Dorsey had a great #48 hit with Hey Little One, covered to nice effect by Glen Campbell but only hitting #54. Both deserved to chart much higher. Johnny's son Rocky had a 1980 top-10 hit with the rollicking Tired of Toein' the Line.

Jerry Butler - He Will Break Your Heart, Let It Be Me (with Betty Everett), Only the Strong Survive: Originally in the Chicago-based Impressions with the great Curtis Mayfield, Butler, known as The Ice Man, is one of the best soul singers of all time, with a softer, slightly mournful tone. He first recorded as a solo artist for the Vee-Jay label, and later with producers Gamble and Huff for the Mercury label, with a somewhat edgier vocal and musical style. Only the Strong Survive was so good that Elvis Presley's excellent cover was a photocopy of the original, at least musically. Elvis's vocal was more passionate, though. Butler, now 81, served on the Cook County Board of Commissioners from 1985 to 2018. Sadly, his wife of 60 years, Annette, passed away in 2019.

The Byrds- Mr. Tambourine Man, Turn! Turn! Turn!: Probably the best of all the folk-rock groups of the 1960s, first featuring Roger McGuinn, David Crosby, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke. McGuinn's 12-string guitar sound and his unique lead vocals are timeless, as are the group's harmonies and their wonderful transformations of folk songs to rock. They should have had many more top-10s, particularly the pioneering psychedelic song Eight Miles High. Their catalogue should be savoured as a whole, even from later lineups, particularly when country-rock pioneer Gram Parsons was part of the group. But it's really time for Sony to release a complete Byrds mono singles collection, beyond a Japan-only release and a sonically inferior one-disc collection that came out in the 1980s.

Next time: Artists and groups beginning with the letter C.