The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 6

We now, still aglow from the beautiful sounds of the Beach Boys' Feel Flows box set, return to the top-10 hits of the 1960s.

Gary U.S. Bonds - New Orleans, Quarter to Three, School Is Out, Dear Lady Twist; Twist, Twist Senora: Wonderful early 1960s party music, rather primitively recorded to great effect, and a favourite of Bruce Springsteen. Bonds is still, at the age of 82, still performing.

Booker T. and the MG's — Green Onions, Hang 'Em High, Time Is Tight: Part of the fabulous house band at Stax/Volt Records, especially the classic line-up of keyboardist Booker T. Jones, guitarist Steve Cropper, bassist Donald "Duck" Dunn and drummer Al Jackson Jr. — the latter in my mind in the top-10 of rock-soul drummers. The first of these hits is the best known, and the latter two — recorded after Stax severed its ties to Atlantic Records — are wonderfully atmospheric.

Pat Boone - Moody River, Speedy Gonzales: The first of these hits by the still very active Boone is my favorite of his songs, and the latter is a fun novelty record featuring voice artist legend Mel Blanc, although it would never be able to be released today owing to its negative portrayal of Speedy, not as the mouse of Warner Brothers cartoons, but as a Mexican alcoholic adulterer.

The Box Tops - The Letter, Cry Like a Baby: A very highly acclaimed white soul group featuring the (then) gruff-voiced Alex Chilton, who sounded far older than 16 and 17, his age when these songs were recorded. Chilton went on to co-form the wonderful cult power-pop group Big Star in the early 1970s.

Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart- I Wonder What She's Doing Tonite: The writers of many of the hits of the Monkees had a great career of their own in the late 1960s, with quality pop-rock, especially this hard-charging (with those punchy 1960s horns I love) top-tenner.

Walter Brennan-Old Rivers: This one has to be heard to be believed. It's supposed to be one of those sad story songs that provoke tears, but the only tears this song provokes in me (thanks to the veteran Western actor's "grizzled old man" voice and quaver at the end of the song) are those of laughter. Sorry to all you millions of Walter Brennan fans out there.

Brooklyn Bridge- Worst That Could Happen: Wonderfully overwrought, from the former lead singer of the doo-wop group The Crests, which hit big with Sixteen Candles.

Donnie Brooks-Mission Bell: Chirpy and croony at the same time. Good early 1960s pop.

The Brothers Four-Greenfields: Pop-folk was huge in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and this was one of the better examples of the genre.

James Brown- Papa's Got A Brand New Bag Part 1, I Got You (I Feel Good), It's A Man's Man's Man's World, Cold Sweat Part 1, I Got the Feelin', Say It Loud - I'm Black and I'm Proud Part 1: Yes, there are many songs listed here, but this is the one instance where I regret not using my Across the Charts (listing the hits of the 1960s across music genres) book as a resource. Brown, deservingly, was huge in the 1960s owing to his revolutionary soul and then funk hits. Unfortunately, the casual fan only knows, from standard radio play and use in movies, I Got You (I Feel Good) and maybe Papa's Got A Brand New Bag. JB had six pop top-10s, but a whopping 25 rhythm and blues top-10s, including several chart toppers. Unfortunately, JB never hit #1 on the pop charts, to our eternal shame. Personally, the man had a lot of faults, but artistically, he was near the top of the musical heap.

Next time-The Browns and others.