The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 5

"Some random guy" is yet another great YouTube channel which features, amongst many videos, between 100 and 130 #1 hits of two years of a decade at a time, such as 1964 and 1965, 1986 and 1987, and so on, with clips of a few seconds of the hit songs, either with a music video or TV performance, or just audio.

But the most interesting aspect of these videos is that the songs presented are not only from the American charts, but also the Canadian, Spanish, Italian, Australian, British, Netherlands and German ones as well. Sometimes a song hit #1 on the Canadian and U.S. charts, sometimes just Canada and the U.K., and in the case of Barbra Streisand's 1980 smash Woman In Love, in a whopping nine countries.

The songs that hit #1 only in Canada on the RPM Magazine charts during the 1960s and 1970s were a very pleasant surprise — they matched by own tastes as a Canadian. And I'm not just referring to Canadian groups like the Guess Who. My two favourite Carpenters songs are We've Only Just Begun and Yesterday Once More, and both hit #1 in Canada, while reaching #2 in the United States in both cases.

Even more surprisingly, the Kiss songs Shout It Out Loud and I Was Made for Lovin' You hit #1 in 1976 and 1979 respectively, but only #31 and #11 in the U.S. Of course, the latter song was massively popular in Europe, and perhaps that week, our tastes were linked more with that continent's.

I was also surprised to see that the Mamas and the Papas, a quintessentially American group, had three #1 hits in Canada and only one in the U.S., the latter with my least favourite of their smashes, Monday, Monday. On the other hand, my favourite of their songs, I Saw Her Again, was their second Canadian chart-topper, and only hit #5 in the U.S. The autobiographical Creeque Alley was the third chart-topper.

Also shockingly, The Who's kind-of-novelty song Happy Jack also topped our charts, and only hit #24 in the U.S.

One more word about these chart-topper videos, I am not at all wild about some of the songs that just topped the British charts in the mid-1970s — to me they're almost tuneless attempts at a rock and roll or rockabilly revival.

Billy Bland - Let the Little Girl Dance: Not to be confused with the bluesy soul singer Bobby Bland, this artist's one big hit from 1960 was a cute, danceable, very pleasantly sung bopper and didn't sound anything like a 1950s hangover.

Marcie Blane - Bobby's Girl: Also cute, and very much in the girl group style of the early 1960s, even though Blane's a solo artist.

Blood, Sweat & Tears- You've Made Me So Very Happy, Spinning Wheel, And When I Die: I always perceived this group as the main competition to that other horn-driven rock band, Chicago, but the latter's hit streak lasted much longer. BS&T still enjoyed massive commercial success in 1969 when Canadian David Clayton-Thomas joined with his gregarious vocals, and their great, punchy song reinterpretations. The first of the top-10s was originally an obscure Motown song by Brenda Holloway, and the third of these songs was written by Laura Nyro, many of whose songs were being transformed into massive hits by other artists at this time. Interestingly, when Columbia Records released its first BS&T hits collection, the record company chose to include the very different mono single edits of those three big hits. Subsequent reissues of the 1972 Greatest Hits album, and other compilations, went back and forth between the full stereo LP versions, stereo recreations of the mono edits and back to the mono versions. Confusing!

Blues Magoos - (We Ain't Got) Nothin' Yet: One of my favourite hits of the psychedelic era, with a hard charging sound and very compressed. Best heard on the mono 45 single.

Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans- Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah: Not one of my favourite Phil Spector productions— the arrangement is quite bizarre. And, of course, the song is from the Disney movie Song of the South, which is banned from view for its racist content. So, the song leaves a bit of a sour taste.

Next time: Gary U.S. Bonds and others.