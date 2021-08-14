The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 4

Before we continue with the top-10 pop hits of the 1960s, with artists and groups starting with the letter B, another YouTube channel recommendation.

Any fan of the Beatles who has not done so already should drop everything they're doing and subscribe to the Parlogram Auctions channel. The host, Andrew Milton, presents beautifully produced videos about the unique aspects and sound quality between the various formats, and pressings, of Beatles albums. He tackles reel-to-reel, cassettes, LPs and CDs, whether they are original pressings and reissues from the UK, the American pressings with mix alterations done by Capitol Records' Dave Dexter Jr. on the early U.S. albums, the merits of the 1973 pressing of the German Magical Mystery Tour LP (superb, apparently, and all true stereo for the first time up to that year), and special releases, such as the apparently sonically sublime Nimbus UK LP pressing of the stereo version of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, although Milton generally prefers the album's mono mix.

Milton, for copyright reasons, cannot actually play snippets of Beatle songs when he analyzes sound quality, so he presents a detailed analysis and comparison of waveforms.

This channel is an absolute must and will whet the appetite for various Beatles LP pressings.

And now to the top-10 hits:

Bee Gees- I've Gotta Get A Message To You, I Started A Joke: This group's 1960s hits were Beatles-lite, with even more orchestration, and very appealing. But I'm shocked that the far superior and soulful To Love Somebody, apparently a top favourite of Bee Gee Barry Gibb, only hit #17. To me, that song is as immortal Bee Gees-wise for the 1960s, as Staying Alive is immortal Bee Gees-wise for the 1970s.

Archie Bell and the Drells- Tighten Up, I Can't Stop Dancing: Tighten Up is a superb, ultra-tight funk hit that is best heard in its single edit, in which the song begins with some superb drumming. The stereo mix, which starts with some whispering and laughing, has a weaker sound. The follow-up, which is pretty good, sounds a fair bit like Tighten Up.

Tony Bennett- I Left My Heart in San Francisco: One would have expect that such an icon's best known song, which is also one of the best known songs in musical history, would have hit the top 10. But one would be mistaken — it only hit #19 in 1962. Which means a song's immortality transcends chart positions.

Brook Benton- Baby (You've Got What It Takes), A Rockin Good Way (To Mess Around and Fall In Love) (both with Dinah Washington), Kiddio, The Boll Weevil Song, Hotel Happiness: Benton's hits are a mite old fashioned and are close to being '50s hangovers (most of his biggest hits are from the early 1960s), but his smoky voice is a constant pleasure.

Chuck Berry- No Particular Place To Go: It's interesting how one of the architects of rock and roll had several very deserved top-10s in the 1950s, only one in the 1960s, and his only #1 in the 1970s with the live and ribald novelty song My Ding A Ling, which he didn't write. Berry, whose 1960s revival came at a time of increased visibility when the Beatles and Rolling Stones were covering his hits, should have been even bigger with such quality songs as Nadine (#23), You Never Can Tell (#14) and Promised Land (#41), all from 1964.

Mr. Acker Bilk- Stranger on the Shore: A charming, old-fashioned instrumental that was also a UK import two years before the Beatles stormed the States.

Billy Joe and the Checkmates- Percolator: If you think this cute instrumental sounds like a coffee commercial, you'd be right, as it was based on a commercial jingle for Maxwell House.

Bill Black's Combo- White Silver Sands: Bill Black is best known as Elvis Presley's bassist during the 1950s, but his own group's instrumental hits never were my cup of tea.

Jeanne Black- He'll Have to Stay: One fair-sized phenomenon of the 1950s and 1960s were songs that were responses to previous big hits, and this one was a response to Jim Reeves' He'll Have To Go. This was one of the better answer songs, with a very appealing vocal.

Next time: Billy Bland and others.