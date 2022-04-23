The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 33

We now continue with the M list of artists and groups who songs were popular enough to reach the top-10 of the Billboard charts in the 1960s.

Bob Moore- Mexico: Nice Mexican-flavoured instrumental, a year before Herb Alpert, and later, fellow A&M artists the Baja Marimba Band, further popularized this sort of tune, beginning with Alpert's The Lonely Bull.

Van Morrison- Brown Eyed Girl: The sunniest song Morrison ever released, and also a massively popular choice of karaoke enthusiasts. A censored version for radio left out the lyric "makin' love in the green grass, behind the stadium with you." Speaking of which, the single version of the Drifters' Under the Boardwalk replaced "we'll be makin' love" with a repeat of the lyric "we'll be fallin' in love."

The Music Explosion- Little Bit O'Soul: Cute, jumpy song, and I gather K-Tel Records was inspired to name one of their many various artists compilations after this group's name. I could be wrong, though.

And now the N list:

Napoleon XIV- They're Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!: Perhaps my favourite novelty hit of all time, with an increasingly intense vocal, and a song that would never be produced today in our more sensitive times. The B-side is even crazier — the whole song, backwards. Early psychedelia?

Johnny Nash-Hold Me Tight: One of the first reggae songs to hit in the United States, albeit by an American artist. Of course, Nash later hit big with I Can See Clearly Now and Stir It Up, the latter written by Bob Marley. Nash sadly passed away in October 2020.

Ricky/Rick Nelson- Travelin' Man, Hello Mary Lou, Young World, Teen Age Idol, It's Up To You, For You: Yes, Ricky wanted to be seen as more adult, I gather, and billed his releases as "Rick" beginning in late 1961. Still, he was perhaps the most artistically superior of teen idols in the late 1950s and early 1960s, along with Bobby Darin. Speaking of Darin, similarly to Nelson, Bobby briefly became "Bob" when his music became more socially conscious in the late 1960s and especially in the aftermath of the assassination of Robert Kennedy in 1968. Darin had campaigned for Kennedy in the 1968 primary campaign and had experienced a spiritual revelation while standing at Kennedy's grave alone.

Sandy Nelson- Let There Be Drums: Masterful playing. One wonders why Wrecking Crew musician Hal Blaine, my favourite American drummer, also didn't have drumming-related hits. He did release some albums.

Aaron Neville- Tell It Like It Is: A classic and frequently played soul song, but I prefer She Took You For A Ride, which only hit #92. One wonders if the reference in the latter song to a "victim of circumstance" was inspired by Curly Howard of the Three Stooges.

The Newbeats- Bread and Butter: Very silly but catchy pop song. The Rolling Stone Record Guide from 1979 excoriated the group with one-star and "worthless" reviews, pointing out that its albums were in print at the time while many Ray Charles albums were not. Of course, the Newbeats had no control over the status of Ray Charles album — the man himself determined that in the case of his 1960s ABC-Paramount albums. And the Newbeats had seven top-100 hits, so a good portion of the listening public did like them.

The New Vaudeville Band- Winchester Cathedral: This was one of the first notable 1960s songs to initiate a genre of the decade, songs that evoked the sound of the 1920s. This charming British song had the singer seeming to sing through a megaphone, Rudy Vallee-style. More outrageously, this hit was chosen rock song of the year for 1966 at the 1967 Grammys. The much more innovative Good Vibrations by the Beach Boys, also released in 1966, should have won.

Nilsson- Everybody's Talkin': Harry Nilsson was one of the greatest and most eclectic artists of the late 1960s and 1970s, particularly with his own compositions. Strangely, his biggest hits, as in this song chosen for the movie Midnight Cowboy, were not written by Nilsson. For me, this song, along with the Everly Brothers' Bowling Green, are great musical accompaniments to driving trips on country roads.

Next: The 1910 Fruitgum Co. and the O list.