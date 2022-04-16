The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 32

We now continue with the M list of artists and groups who scored top-10 pop hits throughout the 1960s, but first an update on my Apple Music surround sound experience.

As I've written previously, I have downloaded several classic albums that have been mixed in the height-depth surround sound format Dolby Atmos. While I don't have a Dolby Atmos system, I have been hearing those albums in gorgeous, immersive discrete sound on my car's non-compatible DTS Neural virtual surround system.

One of the more curious choices for a Dolby Atmos mix, in streaming and box set form, was the Rolling Stones' 1973 album Goat's Head Soup. Firstly, the 50th anniversary of that album is next year. Secondly, it is not considered a classic Stones album — in fact, it was and is still seen by many as a big comedown after what may well be the band's best album, Exile On Main Street. The songs are not especially strong — even the bluesy numbers sound like they're trying to be authentic, with meagre results.

Still, these are all a moot point, as the surround mix has been done. For me, it's like providing the album with a 3D effect, as the vocals and instrumentation are more clearly heard. But the album is still a weak one.

On the other hand, Kiss's 1976 Destroyer album sounds like it was made for surround, as producer Bob Ezrin provided it with all kinds of sound effects. In my car, I can hear the zooming car sound effects travelling all around me during Detroit Rock City, and the overall mix makes a big, grandiose sounding album sound even bigger and more grandiose. However, perhaps because my surround system is non-compatible, at least one guitar solo was barely audible and the demonic sounding children (Ezrin's kids) yelling on God of Thunder are not as audible as they should be.

And now back to the M list:

The Miracles- Shop Around, You've Really Got A Hold On Me, Mickey's Monkey, I Second That Emotion; Baby, Baby Don't Cry: Not only was group leader Smokey Robinson considered the poet laureate of Motown for the hits he wrote for the Miracles and others at the label, many of the Miracles songs were covered by some of the most influential and popular artists of all time, including the Beatles, Linda Ronstadt and the Captain and Tennille. My favourite of their 1960s songs was not a top-tenner, the more funky If You Can Want.

The Monkees- Last Train To Clarksville, I'm A Believer; A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You; Pleasant Valley Sunday, Daydream Believer, Valleri: They may have been created for television, but the Monkees did become a real group, eventually being allowed to play their own instruments, write their own songs, produce their own sessions and, of course, play live. This group is in my top-10 of all time favourites, and while their hits are timeless, their album tracks and outtakes yield many treasures. They should have been in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame long ago. Currently, sole surviving member Micky Dolenz has been touring, presenting music and stories about the group, and tributes to his late colleagues Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork and Davy Jones. Their respective passings still hurt, but at least Micky is carrying the torch.

Lou Monte- Pepino the Italian Mouse: Cute novelty.

Hugo Montenegro- The Good, The Bad And The Ugly: Timeless, atmospheric movie theme.

Chris Montez- Let's Dance: Very cool pounder of the early 1960s. Interestingly, Montez turned to much softer sounds when he went from Monogram to A&M Records.

The Moody Blues- Go Now!: An excellent if kind of low-fi British Invasion version of the ultra-soulful Bessie Banks song. Surprisingly, this group's best known song, the symphonic Nights in White Satin, was a top-10 hit in 1972 even though it was originally released in 1968.

Next: Bob Moore and others.