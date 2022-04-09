The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 31

We now continue with the M list of the top-10 hits of perhaps the greatest decade in music, or second greatest stacked up against the 1970s.

Al Martino- I Love You Because, I Love You More And More Every Day: Martino is best known for playing the washed-up singer Johnny Fontane in The Godfather, but he was also popular in the 1960s with his ballad hits along with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, as they co-existed in the charts with rock and soul.

The Marvelettes- Please Mr. Postman, Playboy, Don't Mess With Bill: Amongst Motown girl groups, the Supremes were demure, the Vandellas were boisterous and the Marvelettes were peppy. And they did a great version of one of my favourite songs, When You're Young and In Love (#23).

Hugh Masakela- Grazing in the Grass: Great African groove.

Barbara Mason- Yes, I'm Ready: Appealingly sweet soul, with an interesting vocal style in which Mason's vocal seems to waver, but in an effective way.

Johnny Mathis- Gina, What Will Mary Say: Gorgeously produced early 1960s pop, if a mite sugary by today's standards.

Paul Mauriat-Love is Blue: One of my favourite instrumentals of all time, with a wonderful arrangement. This is one of the few songs I remember hearing when this was actually a chart hit, in 1968. The Dells did a great, drastically different — as in boisterous— soul version of this song, with vocals.

The McCoys- Hang On Sloopy, Fever: Beat-heavy songs, and the second hit sounds a lot musically like the first. But I also thank the group for performing I Got To Go Back (And Watch That Little Girl Dance), as it prompted Otis Redding to cover it in a vastly superior version, titled Look At That Girl, from the Love Man album.

Gene McDaniels- A Hundred Pounds of Clay, Tower of Strength, Chip Chip: I knew the first two songs here, great examples of superbly sung pop soul with a slight gospel tinge, but I had no idea about Chip Chip. It's more of the same great quality, if not as distinctive as the first two songs.

Barry McGuire- Eve Of Destruction: Gruffly sung mid-1960s protest song. Fairly effective, but when I hear McGuire sing about "the river Jordan" with that vocal style, my mind travels to the 1965 Beatles Christmas Record, in which the Fab Four briefly parody that very vocal style.

Scott McKenzie- San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair): If any one song personifies the Summer of Love in 1967, it's this one, although it peaked in the late spring.

Clyde McPhatter- Lover Please: A superb, dynamic hit by the former, and first, lead singer of the Drifters. It's too bad this song marked the end of his high chart placings — his voice was magnificent.

Mel and Tim- Backfield in Motion: Cute and soulful uptempo love song using a football analogy.

Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66- The Look of Love, The Fool On the Hill: Nice, light pop cover versions, but my Mendes favourites are the danceable Mas Que Nada and the cover version of Joni Mitchell's Chelsea Morning, which did not hit the top 100 despite my hearing it on an almost daily basis on Montreal radio in the late 1960s.

Mercy- Love (Can Make You Happy): I can listen to this song over and over again. Gorgeous, dreamy pop.

Ned Miller-From A Jack To A King: A pleasant country hit made into a far superior version by Elvis Presley.

Roger Miller- Dang Me, Chug-A-Lug, King of the Road, Engine Engine #9, England Swings: The king of country novelty in the 1960s.

Hayley Mills- Let's Get Together: An enduring and cutesy pop hit from the child star, as featured in the 1961 movie The Parent Trap.

Garnett Mimms- Cry Baby: Passionately sung soul pop.

The Mindbenders- Game of Love, A Groovy Kind of Love: Both wonderful British Invasion pop, but I have a special feeling for the first of these hits. The first Twitter celebrity to ever acknowledge my existence on the platform was Rose Marie from The Dick Van Dyke Show, and the second, to an even greater extent, was Wayne Fontana, who was in the Mindbenders at the time of the first of these hits. He was a mite eccentric, and got into some legal trouble in his later years, but we had some fun exchanges, particularly about the vile British TV personality Jimmy Savile, accused of sexually abusing scores of children but who was never exposed during his lifetime. Fontana passed away from cancer in 2020.

Next time: The Miracles and others.