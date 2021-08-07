The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 3

We now continue with the top-10 pop hits of the 1960s, with artists and groups starting with the letter B.

Bobby Bare- 500 Miles Away From Home: A wonderful country singer. I'm actually shocked this song hit the top-10, and the better known Detroit City only hit #16. I always considered 500 Miles Away From Home, great as it is, to be a bit of a retread of Detroit City, with a similar sound and theme. Then again, the higher charting hit has a bit more of a pop hook.

Len Barry- 1-2-3: Barry, who was with the Dovells, had a fairly successful solo career, especially with this horn-driven, hard charging hit, the kind I really like. I still feel his voice is an acquired taste, though, tending a little on the grating side.

Fontella Bass- Rescue Me: A marvelous and uniquely produced and arranged soul hit, which too many people think is Aretha Franklin singing. Bass sounds like her, but this song was recorded before Franklin reached her chart heights at Atlantic Records after only moderate success at Columbia Records.

Shirley Bassey- Goldfinger: To my mind, this remains the best James Bond movie theme by far, with Bassey's knife-sharp vocal and the incorporation of the music from the films' action sequences. The sound, to my ears, edges on distortion, though.

The Beach Boys- Surfin' USA, Surfer Girl, Be True To Your School; Fun, Fun, Fun; I Get Around, When I Grow Up (To Be A Man); Dance, Dance, Dance; Help Me, Rhonda; California Girls, Barbara Ann, Wouldn't It Be Nice, Good Vibrations: My favourite pop group, and rivals to the Beatles in terms of musical innovation from surf and hot rod songs to the elaborately produced extravaganza that is Good Vibrations and what was recorded at that time for the incomplete (by the Beach Boys at least) Smile album. They should have had more '60s top-10s, such as Heroes and Villains, Wild Honey, Darlin', Do It Again (which hit #1 in England) and my favourite Beach Boys song of all, the dynamic Break Away, which inexplicably only hit #63. (Yes, I know the Beach Boys were considered unhip in 1969, but a great song is a great song.)

The Beatles- I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You, Please Please Me, Twist and Shout, Can't Buy Me Love, Do You Want To Know A Secret, Love Me Do, P.S. I Love You, A Hard Day's Night, I Feel Fine, She's a Woman, Eight Days A Week, Ticket To Ride, Help!, Yesterday, We Can Work It Out, Day Tripper, Nowhere Man, Paperback Writer, Yellow Submarine, Penny Lane, Strawberry Fields Forever, All You Need Is Love, Hello Goodbye, Lady Madonna, Hey Jude, Get Back, The Ballad of John and Yoko, Come Together, Something, Let It Be, The Long and Winding Road: The staggering amount of top-10 hits listed here is a result of a few factors. a) The sheer quality of Beatles songs. b) Early on, several American labels (Capitol, Tollie, Vee-Jay, Swan, and Atco and MGM for the band's recordings with British singer Tony Sheridan) were furiously releasing Beatle songs onto the market, as Capitol had declined the earliest EMI Beatles recordings. For this reason, album tracks from the Beatles' first album, Please Please Me, were becoming top-10s. c) Capitol had the foresight to realize that UK album tracks like Eight Days a Week and Yesterday were worthy singles choices. and d) In the UK, artists had a policy (not always adhered to), of not releasing singles on regular-release albums. This, of course resulted in fewer UK top-10 hits for the band.

The Beau Brummels- Just A Little: This is a great folk-rock song, but I'm shocked the better known and poppier sounding Laugh, Laugh (through its exposure in cartoon performance form on The Flintstones) only hit #16.

Next time: The Bee Gees and others.