The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 29

We now resume the L list of the hits that reached #1 through #10 on the Billboard pop in the 1960s.

Little Caesar and the Romans- Those Oldies But Goodies (Remind Me Of You): This doo-wop hit drives me crazy for a couple of reasons. Most of the versions I've heard on record or CD have been very low fidelity and/or tape defects and make it seem like the singer is singing off-key, but one version I heard while writing this on YouTube sounds much better. What ticks me off even more is, notwithstanding the song's actual title, the singer sings "those oldies but goodies reminds me of you," which is totally ungrammatical. Other than these two bugaboos, this hit is quite charming and it's interesting to hear the term "oldies but goodies" way back in 1961, before musical nostalgia was a bigger trend.

Little Eva- The Loco-Motion: One of the more propulsive hits of the 1960s, and the song shot to #1 again in the 1970s in a non-propulsive (more like frat-boy) version by Grand Funk Railroad. Two versions of the original hit are out there — one with and one without handclaps in the middle of the song. The former is best.

Hank Locklin- Please Help Me, I'm Falling: Nice country hit, but my perception of it was harmed in the 1980s by hearing it ad nauseum on one of those trashy commercials for country music compilations. And if that commercial was for a Gusto Records album, it didn't contain the original recording.

Lolita-Sailor (Your Home Is The Sea)- There were several foreign language hits in the 1960s, and this German one is quite nice. But the vocal intro makes me laugh, because it was featured on the Dickie Goodman comedy record The Touchables.

Shorty Long-Here Comes The Judge: This novelty song was done much better by Pigmeat Markham.

Trini Lopez- If I Had A Hammer: Joyous folk-pop with a bit of a Latin tinge.

Los Bravos- Black Is Black: Pounding hit (in English) from a group with Spanish and German members, with a vocalist who sounds like a wilder version of Gene Pitney.

Los Indios Tabajaras-Maria Elena: A lot of non-American artists and groups in the L list. This is a beautiful instrumental by two Brazilian brothers.

The Lovin' Spoonful- Do You Believe In Magic, You Didn't Have To Be So Nice, Daydream, Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind, Summer in the City, Rain on the Roof, Nashville Cats: This is not just superb folk-rock, but these songs are the very definition of "good time music." Absolutely timeless and highly recommended.

Lulu- To Sir With Love: One of the most affecting love (of teacher, platonically) songs of the decade, and Lulu has a nice, gritty, big voice. My family somehow had the original Epic single in our house, with the Neil Diamond-written B-side The Boat That I Row.

Bob Luman-Let's Think About Living: Nice country song with a galloping rhythm.

Victor Lundberg- An Open Letter To My Teenage Son- For some reason, there were a fair amount of attempts at profound spoken-word hits, many of them from parents to their misguided teens. The cringiest, Once You Understand, was from the 1970s. This not bad one one is about a father grappling with rebellious 1960s youth.

Arthur Lyman-Yellow Bird: Nice, timeless, mellow instrumental from this Hawaiian artist.

Barbara Lynn-You'll Lose A Good Thing: Superb bluesy soul, in great stereo.

Next time: The M list begins.