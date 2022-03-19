The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 28

We now begin the L list of artists and groups that scored top-10 hits in the period from Jan. 1, 1960 to Dec. 31, 1969.

Major Lance-The Monkey Time: Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um: Wonderful early 1960s soul songs with punchy, effective horn parts.

The Larks-The Jerk: Joyous, giddy dance song.

Steve Lawrence- Footsteps, Portrait of My Love, Go Away Little Girl: The first two of these songs are not at all well known today, but the third famously hit #1 twice, first by Lawrence and then by Donny Osmond. Lawrence's vocal is extremely multi-tracked. Today, that song, at least as sung by an adult, might be considered creepy. The grandiose Portrait of My Love later became a hit by the Tokens, hitting #36.

Led Zeppelin- Whole Lotta Love: This hard rock classic hit at the tail end of the 1960s, and really sounds like a 1970s song. Stunning in every way, including the instrumental freak-out part, which produces a surround sound effect on some equipment.

Brenda Lee- I'm Sorry, That's All You Gotta Be, I Want To Be Wanted, Emotions, You Can Depend On Me, Dum Dum, Fool #1, Break It To Me Gently, Everybody Loves Me But You, All Alone Am I, Losing You: An utterly amazing artist who hit her chart peaks between the ages of 15 and 19. The other day, I was listening to an especially good sounding remastering of Break It To Me Gently and I was stunned by the depth of Lee's vocal performance. By all means, check her out, including her wonderful version of The Crying Game.

Curtis Lee-Pretty Little Angel Eyes: Fun doo-wopish song.

Dickey Lee-Patches: One of the more effective "death songs," of which there were plenty, of the 1960s.

The Left Banke- Walk Away Renee: A baroque sunshine pop classic, but I prefer the raging mono single version of the cover by The Four Tops.

The Lemon Pipers-Green Tambourine: The epitome of psychedelic pop.

Ketty Lester- Love Letters: A 1940s song made a top-10 hit in 1962 but performed best by Elvis Presley in 1966.

The Lettermen- When I Fall In Love, Goin' Out Of My Head/Can't Take My Eyes Off You: Kind of the 1960s successor to the 1950s male vocal group The Four Freshmen, who were a major influence on Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. The Lettermen's songs are nice, but a little starchy.

Barbara Lewis- Hello Stranger: Perhaps the sweetest of female soul vocalists of the 1960s, and I like her Baby I'm Yours (#11) and the lushly produced Make Me Your Baby (#11) even better. The latter's single mono mix is quite strange, as her vocal dominates and the lush backing track is buried seconds after it is introduced.

Bobby Lewis- Tossin' and Turnin', One Track Mind: Nice, boisterous pop, and both songs have similar, quirky horn parts.

Gary Lewis and the Playboys- This Diamond Ring, Count Me In, Save Your Heart For Me, Everybody Loves A Clown, She's Just My Style, Sure Gonna Miss Her, Green Grass: Lewis's hits (his first #7 top-100 hits all went top-10, amazingly) may seem goofy on first glance, but they're really prime, enjoyable pop. Interestingly, my favourites of his songs came after that chart peak period.

Ramsey Lewis- The "In" Crowd: Finger snappin', jazzy hip instrumental, later a hit with vocals (#13) for Dobie Gray of Drift Away fame.

Bob Lind- Elusive Butterfly: Nicely produced folk-pop.

Mark Lindsay - Arizona: Lindsay launched a solo career while still with Paul Revere and the Raiders (about to be called the Raiders at this point). This song was one of the few I remember hearing when I was a kid. I still like this song, especially the climactic, dramatic chorus.

Little Anthony and the Imperials- Goin' Out Of My Head, Hurt So Bad: This group and its lead singer with the unique voice is best known for the 1958 doo-wop hit Tears on My Pillow, his two 1960s hits are extremely effective soul-pop. The Zombies did an especially intense version of the first hit, and Linda Ronstadt brought Hurt So Bad back to the top-10 in 1980.

Next time: Little Caesar and the Romans and others.