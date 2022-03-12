The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 27

We now turn to the K list of artists and groups who succeeded in gaining a top-10 hit in the 1960s. But first, a little music streaming update.

Recently, I compared the music streaming services Spotify, YouTube Music and Apple Music, the latter of which I am trying out for a month. I am keeping the first two because they have features Apple Music does not, but listening to music on Apple is a highly pleasurable experience, even on Bluetooth, which usually has lesser fidelity than wired headphones.

Not only is there more clarity, but I hear more detail in the music — instruments and backing vocals that I didn't hear previously. Sometimes, the differences are such that I think I'm hearing an alternate mix. That is true in some cases, as in extra strings on the Dolby Atmos surround mix of the Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive, and extra vocals I never heard before on the Atmos mix of Fleetwood Mac's Dreams.

I will likely subscribe to Apple Music.

And now to the K list.

Bert Kaempfert- Wonderland By Night: From Germany. One of many wonderful instrumentals in spectacular fidelity from Kaempfert, who also produced the earliest professional recordings involving the Beatles, recorded in Hamburg in 1961. In fact, some consider those Beatle songs, mostly backing singer Tony Sheridan, to be the highest fidelity stereo recordings the group ever produced.

Ernie K-Doe - Mother-In-Law: One wonders if this humorous swipe at mothers-in-law would have ever been recorded these days.

Keith- 98.6: Memorable, light pop with a great late 1960s sound.

Chris Kenner- I Like It Like That: Loose, nearly sloppy soul singing and playing, and all the better for it.

Andy Kim- Baby, I Love You: A very appealing cover of the Ronettes hit from this Montreal artist, who later covered the most famous Ronettes hit Be My Baby.

Ben E. King- Spanish Harlem, Stand By Me: One of the best soul singers of the 1960s hit it out of the park right after leaving the Drifters in 1960 with these two super-atmospheric songs. Interestingly, for some reason, the latter hit, whose appeal has lasted decades, can be heard in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music. I don't have the right headphones to take full advantage of Atmos, but I can detect a 3D effect regarding the song's string parts.

Claude King-Wolverton Mountain: Somewhat of a cute novelty country song, but my ears are still ringing and burning from the over-the-top (in terms of Southern accent) "answer song" (I'm The Girl On) Wolverton Mountain by Jo Ann Campbell.

The Kingsmen- Louie Louie, The Jolly Green Giant: The first of these is the immortal, nearly indecipherable (because the song was recorded with one microphone) classic (a cover of a Richard Berry original) that was looked into by the FBI for possibly obscene lyrics. This version of the song is also considered to be a precursor of garage and/or punk rock. The latter hit is a silly take-off of the long-running vegetable product commercials.

The Kingston Trio-Reverend Mr. Black: The Trio was one of the better folk groups of the late 1950s and early 1960s, and was most famous for the condemned man ballad Tom Dooley. When it comes to this tough story song, I wonder if it inspired the hit Ringo (not the Beatle) by Lorne Greene a year later.

The Kinks- You Really Got Me, All Day and All of the Night, Tired of Waiting For You: The Kinks are in my top-five of all-time favourite groups, and these early rockin' hits are wonderful. But if there was any justice, they would have also hit big during their wonderful 1966-71 period, aside from the pretty good #14 placing of Sunny Afternoon, such as Waterloo Sunset and the Face to Face, Something Else, Village Green Preservation Society, Arthur and Lola albums. Still, the title track of the latter album did hit top 10 in 1970.

Gladys Knight and the Pips- Every Beat of My Heart, I Heard It Through the Grapevine: Gladys Knight is one of my favourite female soul artists of all time, with her passionate, punchy, emotional vocals. Still, while she may have performed the original version of the Van McCoy song song Giving Up in 1964, I prefer the 1969 version by the Ad Libs.

Kokomo-Asia Minor- Memorable, lively instrumental in great stereo, from 1961.

Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas- Little Children, Bad To Me: Pleasant British invasion pop, and the very poppy Bad To Me is one of a few Lennon-McCartney songs recorded by the group. Interestingly, the two songs were on one single.