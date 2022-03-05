The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 26

We now turn to the J list of artists and groups who succeeded in gaining a top-10 hit during the decade of the Beatles, Carnaby Street, the Beach Boys at their surfiest and most innovative, etc, etc.

Jackson 5- I Want You Back: One of the last big hits of the 1960s, and a great indicator of how great soul/funk music would be in the 1970s. The instrumentation and Michael Jackson's youthful, exuberant vocals just explode out of the speakers.

Tommy James and the Shondells - Hanky Panky, I Think We're Alone Now, Mirage, Mony Mony, Crimson and Clover, Sweet Cherry Wine, Crystal Blue Persuasion: Some of the most appealing pop of the 1960s — hook-filled, propulsive, and in the case of the latter hit here, beautifully dreamy. James hosts Gettin' Together With Tommy James Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Sirius XM '60s Gold channel (73). I've listened, and it's a very engaging show.

Jan and Dean- Surf City, Drag City, Dead Man's Curve, The Little Old Lady From Pasadena: Although they couldn't compete with their friends/competitors The Beach Boys in terms of vocal prowess, these hits matched that group (at least in 1963 and 1964) for pure pleasure and power, particularly as Jan Berry, who also produced, was using the Los Angeles session musicians known as the Wrecking Crew before Beach Boys producer Brian Wilson did. Of course, the Beach Boys weren't quite competitors, as Brian Wilson co-wrote and sang on some Jan and Dean songs, particularly Surf City. The fact that song went to #1 before the Beach boys topped the charts outraged Brian's abusive father Murry, who called Jan and Dean pirates. Indicative of his goofy humour, which the Beach Boys also couldn't match on record, Jan showed up at a Beach Boys recording session at which Murry was present, dressed as a pirate. In any case, Jan and Dean's catalogue should be fully explored, especially in mono.

Jay and the Americans- She Cried, Come A Little Bit Closer; Cara, Mia; This Magic Moment: This group was most notable for having lead singers with near-operatic voices. Sadly, their most famous vocalist, Jay Black (born David Blatt), passed away last October.

Jay and the Techniques- Apple, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie: Nice, light pop-soul.

The Jaynetts- Sally, Go 'Round the Roses: Light pop on the surface, but also eerily atmospheric, with a very effective piano part.

Jefferson Airplane- Somebody To Love, White Rabbit: Compelling psychedelia, especially the Bolero-type percussion on White Rabbit and the powerful singing by Grace Slick on both songs. The group at their most accessible, although the production on Somebody To Love has a bit too much grit for my ears.

The Jelly Beans- I Wanna Love Him So Bad: One of the many giddy, great girl group hits on the Red Bird label.

The Jive Five- My True Story: One of the most effective doo-wop hits, with beautifully soaring vocals.

Marv Johnson-I Love The Way You Love: Very appealing soul song from 1960, but Johnson is most notable for being one of the earliest artists for whom Motown founder Berry Gordy wrote and produced. Gordy also wrote for Jackie Wilson in the late 1950s.

Jimmy Jones- Good Timin': Wonderfully wild singing on this 1960 hit.

Joe Jones- You Talk Too Much: A very humorous and rollicking hit, also from 1960.

Tom Jones- It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat?, I'll Never Fall In Love Again, Without Love (There Is Nothing): Boisterous, he is. A sex symbol for the female set, certainly. Subtle, no way and all the better for it. Beautifully recorded, most definitely.

Next time: The K list.